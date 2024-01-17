Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflation In Canada Refuses To Cooperate With Rate Cut Bets

Jan. 17, 2024 9:45 AM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • Today’s data brought particularly bad news after months of hype and hoopla about rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.
  • The overall CPI has been in the same range between 3% and 4% since May 2023 and in December was back in the middle of that range.
  • The CPI for energy dropped by 2.6% in December from November, not seasonally adjusted.

Inflation Concept

XtockImages

Bank of Canada’s two preferred measures of underlying inflation accelerated, tripping up widespread expectations of cooling.

Just how tough it is to get inflation down after the easy battles have been temporarily won is now being demonstrated in

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.42K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.