Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bird Construction: A High-Flying Pick For Canada Construction

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
18 Followers

Summary

  • Bird Construction is a leading contractor in Canada, serving institutional, industrial, and commercial sectors.
  • The company's Q3 2023 earnings show strong sales and higher margins, indicating positive growth trends.
  • Low debt to equity ratio, strong balance sheet, and focus on safety mean Bird Construction is well-positioned for continued success.
  • With c. 26% upside from current prices, I rate this stock a "Buy"
building of a capitalist society #9

ranplett/E+ via Getty Images

Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT:CA) is one of the leading (top 10) contractors in Canada. According to the company website, it serves three core customer segments: Institutional (43% of 2022 revenues), Industrial (42% of 2022 revenues) and Commercial (15% of 2022 revenues). It also has a partnership with

This article was written by

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
18 Followers
I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BDT:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BDT:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIRDF
--
BDT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.