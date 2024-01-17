Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Invest $10,000 To Get Rich In 2064

Jan. 17, 2024 11:10 AM ETGOOG, V, META, LVMHF, HESAY, INTC, BABA, TCEHY, GOOGL
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Choosing companies with a solid competitive advantage and high ROIC increases the chances of long-term investment success.
  • Alphabet (Google) is a good long-term investment due to its dominant position in search, YouTube's growth potential, and the growth of its cloud segment.
  • Visa is positioned for long-term growth as digital payments become more prevalent; its competitive advantage and financial performance make it a strong investment choice.
  • Meta is expected to continue its growth as social media and digital advertising trends continue; its financial performance and competitive advantage support its long-term potential.

Senior man enjoying relaxing in swimming pool

Imgorthand

Predicting the unpredictable

The year 2064 is not random; it is the year I will have my 66th birthday. At that age I expect to be a retiree and have a nice nest egg set aside from investments made when I

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.4K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, V, GOOG, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1) To avoid misunderstanding, I have not directly invested in all the companies in the portfolio I have created: for some of them I am waiting for the price per share to reach my price target. 2) This is how I calculated ROIC and reinvestment rate: Reinvestment Rate = (Net Capex + Change in NWC) ÷ NOPAT Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) = NOPAT ÷ Average Invested Capital

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
V--
Visa Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
LVMHF--
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
HESAY--
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.