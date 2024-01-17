Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prologis: Exceptional Rent Growth Despite Rising Market Vacancies

Jan. 17, 2024 11:14 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock6 Comments
Summary

  • Global warehouse landlord Prologis just reported its Q4 results.
  • The company ended 2023 with high occupancy levels and reported another quarter of exceptional rental rate growth.
  • Though the industry bellwether is likely to face sector-wide headwinds in the new fiscal year, the long-term outlook is viewed positively.
  • I remain bullish on PLD due to its overall portfolio quality and favorable medium to long-term demand drivers.

Considered a global leader in logistics real estate, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reported fiscal Q4 results today that landed in line with expectations. Despite this, shares hovered around the flat line immediately following the release of the results.

The movement

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
Dr. LouX
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (5.22K)
I have a full position with PLD, well into the black, but I am still adding with the DRIP.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (1.46K)
@Dr. LouX Good to hear about the positioning, and I am wishing you the best of success on it moving forward!
R
Randol33
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (7.2K)
I am amazed it is holding up so well with that kind of report.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (1.46K)
@Randol33 Thank you for sharing the thought. I view the report more positively despite the lighter guidance.

Rent growth and occupancy still has legs even with the more challenged macro environment.

PLD is likely adequately priced, though I do believe it can gain in the periods ahead.

Thanks again for taking the time to stop by and to share the input. I appreciate it.
R
Randol33
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (7.2K)
@Justin Purohit Overpriced in this market, but it looks like it is heading down to a more reasonable valuation. Should find some value around $100 a share.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (1.46K)
@Randol33 Certainly would make for a great entry point to pounce upon.
