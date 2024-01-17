The Window For A Significant Stock Market Decline Is Open

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market has stalled since the end of 2023. Now, there's a window of opportunity for the stock market to see a sizable pullback as the hedging flows from options expiration this Friday pass and economic data supports the view for fewer rate cuts than what the "market," as in the collective stock, currency, and bonds, have priced in.

The Fed has pushed back against the market's view of nearly seven rate cuts by the January 29 FOMC meeting in 2025. The most recent Fed speaker to push back was Chris Waller on January 16. Meanwhile, the jobs, CPI, and retail sales data all suggest that the labor market and retail sales remain strong as inflation remains sticky. It's hard to see the Fed cutting rates seven times over the next 12 months.

The latest retail sales data showed a month-over-month advance of 0.6% versus estimates for 0.4%, which is better than last month's 0.3%. Meanwhile, import prices were flat month over month vs. expectation for a decline of 0.4% m/m and 0.5% in November.

The View

The data seems to support the view that inflation would stay stickier, and the economy would remain stronger than expected, creating a higher for longer policy path, with the higher rate environment leading to multiple contractions and keeping a lid on stock prices. After correctly seeing the peak in the July rally, things seemed to go as expected through the end of October, as the index returned to 4,100.

Then, things suddenly and unexpectedly changed in November following the Treasury Refunding Announcement. To add insult to injury, the Fed threw gasoline onto the fire when it failed to push back against the recent easing of financial conditions. It sent markets even higher, making for a painful end-of-year rally to the analysis that took months to assemble. However, a chance for redemption has started, as noted on December 24, when the bubble appeared ready to burst, along with my belief that the index can still return to 4,100 over the next several weeks.

The Window Opens

But now, we're entering a period where volatility will likely expand as the VIX options expiration passes on January 17, and hedging flows for many mega-cap names pass on Friday's option expiration on January 19. It has been noted that a lot of put deltas have built up over the past few weeks in the VIX. That put delta creates a negative flow in the VIX since customers buy puts, and market makers sell the puts to the customer; market makers then need to short the VIX or implied volatility to hedge themselves against implied volatility going lower since by selling puts, the market maker is essentially long implied volatility.

Bloomberg

This is one of the major reasons why the VIX has been stuck below 14 since December 21. But now that the VIX option expiration on January 17 is behind us, the VIX may be more free to move back up and above 14.

TradingView

Single Name Flows

More so, we have seen positive flows in many mega-cap technology stocks, like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), which may be why these stocks have seen this continual upward grind in recent weeks. Over the past several months, these positive call deltas have been built up, and while it's impossible to know the positioning of the entire market, the number of open call positions and price action in names like Meta and Nvidia suggests that there is a lot of hedging taking place helping to keep the stocks well bid.

Assuming that a customer buys a Meta call, and the options market maker sells a call, a market maker has essentially become short Meta. That means market makers need to hedge against Meta's stock rising. This can be done a couple of different ways, but in its most basic forms, it means needing to own Meta's stock. So, as Meta's stock rises, the value of the call increases, which means that the market maker needs to buy more Meta stock to remain delta-neutral. Which creates this feedback loop that keeps the stock grinding higher.

While it's impossible to know who has what position or not, it would seem that many open calls are down at the $300 strike price and lower. Given that the stock is trading around $370, there is probably a good chance that customers hold most of these open calls as long positions.

Bloomberg

These same option market dynamics currently also exist in names like Nvidia. In Nvidia's case, the stock has large open positions at the $500 strike price and lower, and with the stock also trading well above that $500 strike price, around $565, the situation seems very similar to that of Meta.

Bloomberg

The situation for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) doesn't look much better than that of Meta and Nvidia, with many open call options all held at much lower levels, which also are likely helping the grind higher in this stock more recently.

Bloomberg

Market Deteriorating Internals

So, while the index level for the S&P 500 remains steady, the stock market, in general, has been deteriorating; the NYSE McClellan Oscillator has fallen below zero, which tells us that overall market breadth on the NYSE is weak and continues to weaken.

StockCharts

This is more visible when looking at the cumulative advance-decline line of the NYSE versus the value of the S&P 500. The advance-decline line fell below its early January low and diverged from the S&P 500 price action.

StockCharts

This tells one that the index holding up at current levels remains an overall market illusion due to these dynamic flows that have helped to support the broader indexes, even as the stocks start to slump again beneath the hood. This can be seen by looking at the stocks that have seen the biggest gains in the S&P 500 since November 1, with Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta all among the top five, along with Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Bloomberg

This has shifted somewhat since the beginning of the year, with Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta still among the top 5, while Apple has become one of the largest point decliners in the S&P 500. Additionally, since the start of the year, 323 names in the index are lower, and just 179 are higher.

Bloomberg

All of this continues to support "the view" that the stock market is way out of in front of itself on rate cuts as rates are likely to stay higher for longer, the rally continues to be mechanical, and as January options expiration passes, we now are likely to see a sharp decline in the market cap weight indexes, like the S&P 500, which is likely to result in it retracing most, if not all of the gains witnessed since the October lows.

The road to redemption is long.