Nvidia: Diving Deep Into Its Technological Supremacy

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation’s technological supremacy in accelerated computing based on its long-standing experience will be hard to challenge by competitors in the near future.
  • There are several signs that the market for accelerated computing will experience continued rapid growth over the upcoming quarters, granting Nvidia the pole position for 2024.
  • Looking at the valuation of shares from different perspectives shows that triple-digit gains for this year could be a realistic scenario once again, though, of course, nothing is assured.
  • However, there are important Nvidia Corporation risk factors worth monitoring closely on top of increasing competitive forces.

Introduction and investment thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) (NEOE:NVDA:CA) has been one of the hottest and most controversial stocks during 2023, which shouldn’t change through 2024. The well-known conflicting forces which are straining against each other are

Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Moorejam
Today, 12:15 PM
Very nicely done! Talking to AI Researchers and a Microsoft executive I speak w frequently, reaffirms how dominant CUDA is as a development platform. Estimates of NVDA’s lead on competitors varies from 18-30 months, BUT to quote one “the lead may have closed 6-12 months from what it was 5 years ago, but they are working to keep that most as wide as they can”.

From the Microsoft Exec responsible for building out AI capabilities for Business Customers:
“We’ll take as many NVIDIA chips as they sell us. Our in house chips are for very specific needs. Virtually all the general purpose AI applications are built on Nvidia chips and CUDA.”
Today, 12:22 PM
@Moorejam Thank you, I really appreciate your interesting insights!
Today, 11:43 AM
Thank you for the article. I have wondered how good Nvidia's moat truly is. (i.e. how long it would take competitors to produce a viable alternative.)
Today, 11:49 AM
@Greenhorn Investor Thanks. Yes, it's one thing to develop a product, and another thing to develop the efficient way of utilizing it.
