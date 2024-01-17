Prepare For The Worst In Bonds With TBT

Andrii Yalanskyi

2024 should be a good year for bonds as inflation slows, and the Fed cuts away restrictive rates. But risk is always there. I was asked in the comments section of one of my articles what I would do if one of these risks played out, and my answer was to "buy the dip." And I would. But I couldn't help wondering if I could also get short if the trade was compelling enough.

In this article, I will look at potential triggers for a short trade and whether the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is a good way to short bonds.

The Risk to Bonds

I am bullish on bonds in 2024 and think there is compelling evidence they bottomed in October 2023. The $82.42 low struck in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) came at the height of the "higher for longer" panic, and this is very unlikely to be repeated now that inflation is near 3% and the labor market is easing.

That said, there are always risks, and we must prepare for multiple scenarios. What are the potential drivers of a bond dip?

1. Global Conflicts

Global conflicts are a constant backdrop and usually have no bearing on US bonds. However, in the last few days, Middle East hostilities have spread and the US and UK have carried out airstrikes in Yemen. This was in response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea area, and there is a risk the Houthis severely disrupt the passage of vessels through this vital route.

William Bain, the British Chamber of Commerce’s trade expert, said: “About 500,000 containers were going through the Suez Canal in November and that had dropped 60% to 200,000 in December.”

This will both increase the cost of shipping as new routes are taken, and restrict supply. Here is what the World Bank had to say about conflicts in its economic prospectus.

The recent conflict in the Middle East, coming on top of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, has heightened geopolitical risks. Conflict escalation could lead to surging energy prices, with broader implications for global activity and inflation.

The inflationary potential is clear and would be a strong headwind for bonds. Last week's CPI report already showed US inflation creeping back up again, and there is a lingering risk of a second inflationary wave.

2. US Fiscal Policy

US fiscal policy was back in the spotlight last week the federal government posted a December deficit of $129 billion. This was a worrying 52% higher than December 2022, although the deficit back then was lower than usual due to deferred tax payments.

In any event, the deficit is clearly rising and outlays in December jumped 3% to $559bn. Furthermore, the weighted average interest rate on federal debt rose to 3.11%, which is 75bps higher than a year ago. More and more of the federal budget is swallowed up by interest payments.

In 2023, interest rates were around 2.7% of GDP. In 2022, they were only 1.9%. The proportion is projected to rise to 3.7% of GDP over time, and absolute interest payments are projected to hit US$1tr by 2028.

Concerningly, the current government is doing very little to address the problem. Yes, the Treasury adjusted the maturity of its issuance to reduce the supply of long-term bonds, but spending is the real issue. Congress is currently trying to push through a $70bn deal of tax breaks and child tax credit.

The risk to bonds from US fiscal policy is three-fold.

Firstly, a Harvard/Bank of England 2019 study suggests that every 100bp increase in the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP adds 35bp to market rates.

Secondly, a larger deficit adds risk and the threat of further downgrades from the credit rating agencies. Fitch and the S&P have already downgraded the long-term credit rating from AAA and Moody's has lowered its outlook to "negative." There is a real risk Moody's could follow the other agencies with a full downgrade some time in 2024.

Thirdly, the risk of another government shutdown is a continuing threat. In fact, there is a risk of a partial shutdown as early as January 19th, with a second partial shutdown possible on February 2nd.

Shorting Bonds Through TBT

I hold a number of bonds, bills and interest-sensitive dividend ETFs. If a negative driver were to unfold, I would not sell any of them. Instead, I may look to hedge and short bonds through an inverse ETF.

There are various instruments and options to provide exposure but as most of my funds are tied up, I would choose a leveraged ETF such as the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT).

As per the Fund's page,

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index.

TBT is leveraged through interest rate swaps.

TBT Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The large positions in derivatives such as interest rate swaps lead to a reduced performance over the longer term. This is a well-known feature of leveraged and inverse ETFs and is why I would only look to hold for a short time, perhaps less than a month or as long as downside momentum on bonds is strong.

My advice is to do your own research; the fund's page has more details, but don't be completely put off - TBT will make handsome gains should TLT fall sharply. Here's how it did over the last phase of the bond bear market in 2023:

Data by YCharts

TLT fell around 20% in the same period.

Holding over the long term is not advisable, as the chart below shows.

Data by YCharts

TBT is -87.4% from inception in 2008. In the same period, TLT is only around 5% higher (but with total return of 63% due to its distributions).

Another disadvantage of TBT's variable performance is it can be hard to accurately calculate amounts to hedge with. For short holding periods, it can only be assumed it will trade as intended. i.e. two times the inverse (-2x) of TLT.

On the plus side, there are no issues with liquidity:

TBT liquidity (Seeking Alpha)

The expense ratio is reasonably high at 0.15% but isn't really a consideration given the large price swings and intended short-term holding period.

Conclusions

Even though I am bullish on bonds in 2024 and positioned accordingly, I am prepared for volatility and negative catalysts. The main risks come from a second wave of inflation and US fiscal policy.

If one of the risks escalates and negatively impacts bonds, rather than sell my holdings, I am prepared to hedge in the short-term. TBT is a useful ETF to gain exposure to a downswing in bonds and is two times leveraged, with excellent liquidity.