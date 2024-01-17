Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Resilience Suggests The Fed Will Wait Until The Second Quarter Before Cutting Rates

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • The jobs market is tight, inflation is above target, consumer spending is holding up and recent Fed commentary suggests they are in no hurry to loosen policy.
  • As such, we continue to favour May as the start point for interest rate cuts rather than March as the market currently favours.
  • US industrial production was also a bit firmer than expected for December.

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

By James Knightley

Retail sales hold up well in December

US retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in December, above the 0.4% consensus. Motor vehicles jumped 1.1% MoM with clothing up 1.5% and department stores reporting a 3% MoM gain. There was some offsetting weakness in furniture, electronics, gasoline

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.51K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

k
katmandu100
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (9.78K)
Excellent data and commentary.
R
RenoGuy
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (1.26K)
For what it’s worth, Jeffrey Gundlach did a long webcast a few days ago where he pointed out that most aspects of inflation were already around 2% and the main part keeping it higher (owners’ equivalent rent) was rapidly declining. His thesis was that if the Fed doesn’t start cutting soon then they’ll be behind the eight ball, just as they were when inflation was heating up. For my part, most of my bets are on inflation / rates headed down.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTH--
VanEck Retail ETF
IYC--
iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF
XRT--
SPDR® S&P Retail ETF
XLY--
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VCR--
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.