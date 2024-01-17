Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 High Yield CEFs That Raised Distributions In 2024

Jan. 17, 2024 11:56 AM ETASGI, ECAT, EIC, RIV, SPE, MFD, RSF3 Comments
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Several high-yielding closed-end funds have announced increased monthly distributions for 2024.
  • The funds mentioned have a forward annual yield exceeding 10%, except for one that yields 9.5%.
  • The funds that raised their distributions include abrdn Global Infrastructure Income, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term, Eagle Point Income Co Inc, RiverNorth Opportunities, and Special Opportunities Fund.

Businessman holding glowing virtual technical graph and chart for analysis stock market in 2024, technology investment and value investment concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

As we begin the third week of trading in the new year, several high yielding closed end funds ("CEFs") that I own or follow have announced new monthly distributions for 2024. Most of the five funds that I will mention follow

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.23K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIC, SPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (18.71K)
Thank you for the mention and the quick updates on these funds! I'm long ASGI, ECAT and SPE!
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (4.46K)
Thanks for this @Damon Judd. Still skeptical about CEFs.
alphaseek2018 profile picture
alphaseek2018
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (3.2K)
@The Dividend Collectuh One man's garbage is another man's treasure.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASGI--
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
ECAT--
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
EIC--
Eagle Point Income Co Inc
RIV--
RiverNorth Opportunities
SPE--
Special Opportunities Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.