Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.06K Followers

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Andersen - Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations

Andy Cecere - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Stern - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Terry Dolan - Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Saul Martinez - HSBC

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the U.S. Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Following a review of the results, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call will be recorded and available for replay beginning today at approximately 8 a.m. Central Time.

I will now turn the conference call over to George Andersen, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations for U.S. Bancorp. Please go ahead.

George Andersen

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone.

Today, I'm joined by our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Cecere; our Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer, Terry Dolan; and our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Stern.

With their prepared remarks, Andy and John will be referencing a slide presentation. A copy of the presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental analyst schedules are available on our website at usbank.com.

Please note that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risk and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described on Page 2 of today's presentation, our earnings release, our Form 10-K and its subsequent reports on file with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About USB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.