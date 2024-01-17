Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackBerry Limited (BB) 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 17, 2024 11:49 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock, BB:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.06K Followers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 17, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Giamatteo - CEO

Nathan Jenniges - SVP& General Manager, Cybersecurity

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Mike Cikos

Hey, guys. Thanks for joining us today. My name is Mike Cikos. I'm the lead analyst covering infrastructure software. With us today, as part of the Needham Growth Conference, I'm pleased to announce we have the management team from BlackBerry. So they're going to start out with a company presentation, and then, we'll open it up at the end for some Q&A.

But, with that, I'll turn it over to the team. Thanks.

John Giamatteo

Yes. Terrific. Thanks, Mike. Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for making it here and cold New York City for those of you here in the room, and I know there's a lot of people online. So my name's John Giamatteo, I'm the CEO at BlackBerry and looking forward to providing a good update on the company. My colleague Nathan Jenniges, who runs our product development, engineering, everything involving our cybersecurity platform is here with us today. And then, of course, Tim Foote, who leads up our finance activities and investor relations, as well across the company. So thank you again for everybody for being here.

Real quickly, just a quick overview on Blackberry. I do find, if you ask 10 people on the street about BlackBerry, you'd get probably 15 different answers on what we're all about and what we're doing these days. So, that's gives us the opportunity to really provide, kind of a up and current, view of the company, and all the exciting things that we have going on. And I would think about the company really as kind of, three pillars, if you will.

