QQQ: Reaching For A New High (Technical Analysis)

deimagine

After an enormous gain last year, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is starting off the New Year reaching for a new high. It is bouncing, after taking a short dive to test support. Buyers came right back in to buy on weakness, which is what the pros always do. You can see the blue, vertical line, Buy Signals we have drawn on the daily and weekly charts shown below.

As you know, the daily chart leads the weekly chart and tends to be choppy, showing the recent pullback to support and a brief period of underperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX). The weekly chart eliminates the choppy day trading and you can see a nice, long-term trend of outperforming the SPX. The recent dive in price to retest support is hardly seen on the weekly chart. That is why investors prefer to look at weekly charts.

So, why do we even bother showing a daily chart? Very simply, it is a leading indicator and as such will identify a buy on weakness signal or a serous sell signal that could change the weekly chart from bull to bear. The recent pullback on the daily chart triggered our buy on weakness signal and not our change from bull to bear. Both charts serve a useful purpose.

Why do we still have Buy Signals on both charts? The main reason is that earnings are still great, the economy is good, the Fed has stopped raising rates, and it looks like 2024 will have a soft landing. Then, of course, there is artificial intelligence, or AI, which promises to be as important as the Industrial Revolution in years to come.

So far it seems like Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) will see some immediate improvement in earnings, but eventually every company will improve because of AI. Although Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) are showing short-term weakness, the "magnificent seven" will probably still be the market leaders in 2024. All this bodes well for the QQQs to outperform the SPX again in 2024.

Here is our daily QQQ chart showing the quick rebound from being oversold, which is bullish:

QQQ vertical, blue line, Buy Signal. (StockCharts.com)

Although money flow is dropping and the MACD has not triggered a Buy Signal on the above chart, the weekly chart below shows stronger signals, eliminating the swings of the daily chart. Notice the consistent uptrend in the QQQ outperforming the SPX on the weekly chart.

Here is the weekly chart showing stronger signals and more reliable signals than the daily chart: