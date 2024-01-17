Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin Is A Sell, Again

Jan. 17, 2024 2:52 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) CryptoBITO, GLD10 Comments
Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has collapsed 40% since its debut, while gold has risen more than 13%.
  • The approval of regulated ETFs investing directly into Bitcoin is seen as bullish for its price, but the recent performance suggests a "sell the news" event.
  • Bitcoin's lack of fundamental value, volatility, and competition from other investment options make it an unattractive store of value.
Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

The last time I wrote about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was on October 21, 2021. It was the day that the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) for cryptocurrency made its debut in the form of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (



Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
16.44K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

d
daro
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (2.14K)
I think it has one value you failed to consider. If you are trying to leave a country with capital controls like China I am not sure how you would get your money out except with something like bitcoin. So I think it has some utility. The fact that it is volatile is the price you pay to get your money out of a place like China.
Jason Hamlin profile picture
Jason Hamlin
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (461)
The price of Bitcoin is up 105% in the past year and over 1,000% in the past 5 years.

The price of gold is up 4.5% in the past year and around 50% in the past 5 years.

I hold both, but Bitcoin has been the better investment by a long shot and I suspect will continue to be in the years ahead. Seems that the author has some bias against Bitcoin, but it is to hit detriment.

Also, he says "there are limited supplies of most everything and they are not worth $49,000 each."

What is most everything that has limited supply? Not stocks, bonds or fiat currencies. Even commodities have an unknown supply that could increase substantially any given time period due to new discoveries or better extraction technologies. Bitcoin's has a strictly limited supply that can't suddenly go up.
A
Andreaferr
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (1)
Besides the value of the amazing technology of blockchain behind it, if you really want to find this so called value then think about the massive amounts of energy that is needed to mine Bitcoin. Agree with you on the store of value part though, we’re still at the beginning of this new technology
Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (243)
Good insights, although I think this pullback is the tide receding before a tsunami. Either way, I won't be playing on the beach.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (4.1K)
Totally disagree, having will occur in April with price anywhere from $42500-$50k leading into it…buy now! Marathon Digital miner is also upgraded today & a very strong buy at this price!
B
Bitit
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (653)
Bitcoin is literally never a sell in terms of long term investment. Also not sure how you can possibly argue that bonds paying 5% are competition for Bitcoin which grows 50-100% on average per year. Bonds are a complete joke compared to Bitcoin. The author doesn't seem to understand anything about Bitcoin's immense value to society. You probably shouldn't be writing articles about Bitcoin if you don't know anything about it beyond the fact that it has a capped supply and think that's where it's value comes from. Supply, as in any market, is only half the equation.
G
G_X_C
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (1.65K)
Your article makes zero sense to me.

1You say that Bitcoin is volatile, thus it can't be a store of value. This is ridiculous because when judging an investment you have to look forward not backward. BTC is now in its adoption phase, it is by definition volatile. This is why there is money to be made. In fact the volatility of BTC is going down dramatically when the market cap going higher. IN fact the Bitcoin buyers believe that BTC will be the store of value in the future, it is on its way of being adopted as a store of value. In your article you mentioned zero against this thesis
l
lifebeater
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (1)
"As for a store of value, how can an asset that loses 10% of its value in a day, much less half its value in a year, be considered a store of value?" Please zoom out... I do appreciate some elements of the article, but I think you may miss the core point of BTC & you are forgetting that anyone under 35 prefers BTC to gold. That may not matter now, but in 10 years it will. In the end, horizon is everything...
GreenAsGumby profile picture
GreenAsGumby
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (59)
@lifebeater I don’t think ‘regular people’ under 35 can really afford to purchase any significant amount of bitcoin.
Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (2.25K)
Bitcoin halving in 3 months. Price peaks about 18 months after halving.

This article will age well...
