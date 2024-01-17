Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 CEO Outlook: Rates, Risks And The Fight For Market Share

Jan. 17, 2024 3:00 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, ICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, IGPT
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
837 Followers

Summary

  • The biggest surprise of the past two years has been a 500-plus basis point increase in interest rates without a recession.
  • Pockets of traditional commercial real estate are facing significant uncertainty, particularly older office buildings, which haven’t bounced back in terms of occupancy since the global pandemic.
  • AI is a game-changer and is going to get embedded into the operating side and going to assist with investment research.

Year 2024 business concept. Economic and financial analysis, interest rates, stocks, bonds, ranking, mortgage, loan rates, Percent, up or down, arrow symbol

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

By William F. "Ted" Truscott

Inflation has come down, and the economy has been more resilient than many predicted at the beginning of 2023. Our CEO shares his thoughts on what's in store for markets and asset

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
837 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.