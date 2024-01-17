Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Presents at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 17, 2024 2:11 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.06K Followers

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 17, 2024 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gandler - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Laura Martin

[Call Starts Abruptly] …David Gandler. David was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fubo in April of 2014. Prior to joining Fubo, David served as the Vice President of Ad Sales at Dramafever, a video streaming service acquired in 2016 by Warner Brothers. He's also held positions at Scripps Networks Interactive, Time Warner Cable and Telemundo, and he has a BA from Boston University. Okay. I want to start with leadership. You have about 500 employees, David, and I'm really interested, I really believe that employees are cheaper and they stay longer, which lowers churn if you have a really great culture. So tell me about the culture you're trying to create at Fubo and what are the metrics you use to determine whether the culture you're trying to create is actually being executed?

David Gandler

Yes. Not an easy question to answer. I would say that from a churn perspective, you are right. The culture is key. I think the average churn at technology companies out west is roughly around 12 to 15% a year. We're probably closer to -- and historically that that has been the case, probably 6% to 7%, maybe even less…

Laura Martin

So like half…

David Gandler

Yes, I would say even less. Culture wise, you know, I think the key is that people need to feel motivated, number one. Number two, they need to feel that they're building something that they can be proud of and that they're competing with very large entities, as you know, that has been our Achilles heel, I think as we talk about our business. And they need to feel that they're learning things, right? So when you have

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FUBO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUBO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.