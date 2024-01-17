Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy 4 January Dividend Fortune 500 Industry Leaders (Of 68), Watch 4 More

Jan. 17, 2024 3:29 PM ETET, VZ, PFE, F, BKR, ADM, XOM, CVS, PM, MET, DOW, UPS, MAN, IBM, SO
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by-revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff-out the best-dividend buys focused on 68 industry-leaders using YCharts 1/12/24 data.
  • Those 68 industry-leaders were segmented into 21 business-sectors, ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 3 of the 68 were private or foreign-exchange listed firms are not tracked-by YCharts, leaving 65 listed.
  • 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.18% to 8.92% in annual yield and ranged -10.48% to 38.16% in broker estimated one-year price target upsides.
  • Top ten F500-IL boasted net gains from 18.35% to 34.26% per January YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top yield F500-IL showed 54.76% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks sustained their lead of this F500-IL pack at near five and one-half lengths into January.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Win 500 points on a wheel of fortune

McKevin

Foreword

This article is based on Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey.

500 Largest U.S. Corporations (F500-IL)

“Size matters: the 50 largest companies on this year’s list accounted for 49% of total Fortune 500 revenue and 45% of earnings.” This article covers those

Get The Whole Fortune 500 Industry Leaders 'Safer' Dividend Underdog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA reader report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.05K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog image:Open source dog art from Dividend Dog Catcher.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET--
Energy Transfer LP
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
F--
Ford Motor Company
BKR--
Baker Hughes Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.