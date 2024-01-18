Industrial Production December 2023: No Landing = No Fed Rate Cuts

Monty Rakusen

The Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report, corresponding to activity during the month of December 2023, was published by the US Federal Reserve on Jan. 17, 2024, at 9:15 AM. This report is widely considered to provide some of the best indicators of the production of goods in the US economy that are available at a monthly frequency.

In this article, we will walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of the data in the Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report, and then proceed to discuss potential implications for the US economy and financial markets.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our analysis of the Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report by reviewing summary information in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

Total Industrial Production grew by 0.05% which ranks in the 40th percentile. This represents an acceleration of 0.08% compared to last month's growth of -0.03% (revised down from 0.24%). The reported growth in December was a slight upside surprise compared to the median forecast of 0.00%. The manufacturing component of industrial production grew by 0.07%, compared to 0.25% the previous month. This also was slightly above the consensus forecast of 0.0%.

We will now proceed to our detailed analysis of the Industrial Production data.

Analysis of Growth Rates by Component Categories

Industrial Production data can be broken down in three different ways: By Industry Group, Market Group, and by Stages. In Figure 2 we take these breakdowns and display their annualized growth rates and respective historical percentile ranks over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The objective of this analysis is to compare the growth rates of different components and to compare growth rates across different time frames.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

3 Breakdowns of Annualized Returns (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

There are a few important things to highlight. First, nondurable manufacturing growth was very strong this past month (80.1 percentile). However, durable and other manufacturing were weak. Second, overall, manufacturing growth is running well below-trend on a 1, 3 and 12-month annualized basis.

Decomposition Analysis: Contributions to Change and Acceleration

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of the MoM growth in Industrial Production, according to three different ways of breaking down the data into different economic categories.

Figure 3: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

3 Breakdowns of Component Contribution (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

Manufacturing and Mining accounted for all of the positive change in Industrial Production for this month. Specifically, Nondurable Manufacturing contributed strongly to both positive change and positive acceleration in Industrial Production while Durable Manufacturing contributed negatively. Outside of Nondurable Manufacturing, mining also was a major positive contributor to acceleration. In the Market breakdown, Energy Materials was a disproportionate positive contribution to both change and acceleration.

Implications for the US Economy

The industrial production data are pointing to the possibility of a "no landing" narrative. Such a scenario does not support recent expectations for 125 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024, starting in March. This is because the manufacturing sector is not much weaker than it was when GDP grew by over 5% in the third quarter of 2023. Unless Industrial Production and other indicators exhibit more deceleration than they have, we do not think that the US Fed will cut interest rates as soon as the market has been expecting (March) or as much as the market has been expecting (125 basis points) in 2024.

Taken together with the Retail Sales report from yesterday, we believe the data indicate that the Fed Funds rate will probably remain "higher for longer" than the market currently expects. We do not expect any Fed rate cuts until the second half of 2024 (roughly 50-75 basis points of cuts). We also think that there's an underappreciated possibility that the Fed will not cut rates at all in 2024.

Implications for Financial Markets

Financial markets have been expecting a "soft landing." The retail sales data which we wrote about in detail yesterday, together with the most recent Industrial Production data highlighted in this report, suggest that the economy may, in fact, be headed for a "no landing" scenario. This would frustrate the market's currently very optimistic expectations for Fed rate cuts.

Our view is that a disappointment of those expectations will serve as a headwind for both bonds and equities in 2024.

Conclusion

Inflation is currently declining and the US economy is growing steadily. These are generally positive conditions for US equities. However, it's our view that market participants are in for a disappointment regarding the timing and extent of expected Fed rate cuts. These crosswinds require a nuanced approach to asset allocation.

We're positioning our portfolios to reflect the fact that the macro environment is generally positive (at least for the next few months) and the fact that both actual and implied volatility is likely to increase.