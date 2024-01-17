Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 17, 2024 2:48 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock, PLDGP Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.07K Followers

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jill Sawyer - SVP & IR

Tim Arndt - CFO

Chris Caton - Managing Director, Global Strategy & Analytics

Dan Letter - President

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Catherwood - BTIG

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Craig Mailman - Citi

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Jay Poskitt - Evercore ISI

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Camille Bonnel - Bank of America

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Nicholas Thillman - Baird

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Prologis Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Jill Sawyer, SVP with Investor Relations. Thank you, Jill. You may begin.

Jill Sawyer

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. The supplemental document is available on our website at prologis.com under Investor Relations. I'd like to state that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which Prologis operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Actual operating results may be affected by a variety of factors. For a list of those factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice in our 10-K or other SEC filings. Additionally, our fourth quarter earnings press release and supplemental do contain financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.