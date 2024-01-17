JamesBrey

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) carries a lot of appeal for many income-focused investors due to its defensive business model, sky-high dividend yield that's well covered by earnings, and what appears to be an attractive valuation. However, I remain on the sidelines with this stock because I believe it faces serious long-term headwinds that could keep it from delivering attractive returns and eventually may even threaten its dividend.

The Bull Case For BTI Stock

First of all, there's certainly a case to be made - and it's being made by many - that BTI is a no-brainer buy right now. In addition to the plethora of recent Buy and Strong Buy ratings from Seeking Alpha analysts, Morningstar labels the stock a five-star stock (making it one of its most compelling stocks from a valuation standpoint) and awards it a Wide Moat rating. Moreover, all three Wall Street analysts that cover the stock rate it a Buy right now, with a 45.9% upside to its average price target.

Morningstar's Wide Moat rating is well deserved too as government regulations in the tobacco sector create barriers to entry, combining with BTI's brand strength and sticky and addicted customer base to give it a formidable competitive advantage. Moreover, the sheer size of BTI's operations means that it enjoys considerable economies of scale, further bolstering its ability to extract excess returns on invested capital.

BTI also is taking fairly aggressive steps to try to combat growing headwinds - especially in the U.S. - by embarking on a strategic shift toward a "Smokeless World" with an aim to derive 50% of its revenue from non-combustibles by 2035. BTI's plan hinges on a successful pivot toward what it terms its "Next-Generation Products" such as vaping, heated tobacco, and modern oral products. While peers such as Altria (MO) have largely failed thus far in their efforts to meaningfully and profitably diversify their revenue streams away from combustibles, BTI is at least trying and has met with some initial success at least.

Last but not least, its valuation metrics appear extremely attractive. Its EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.77x stands well below its five-year average of 8.56x, its dividend yield of 9.66% is well above its five-year average of 7.90%, and its price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26x is sitting at a steep discount to its five-year average of 8.44x. With valuation metrics like this, a Wide Moat rating from Morningstar, and a stock that has been taken out to the woodshed over the past 23 months, it would appear to be a very compelling investment opportunity for income-focused value investors:

Data by YCharts

Why BTI Stock Is Not A Buy

While BTI certainly looks cheap right now and has its fair share of strengths, overall we do not find it worthy of a Buy rating at this point for one big reason: Its core business is in terminal decline and we are not at all convinced that it will be able to reverse course anytime soon.

The biggest evidence of this is the recent announcement of a substantial impairment charge of $31.5 billion on its U.S. cigarette brands. As their Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco described the move: It's "accounting catching up with reality" and the brands are not expected to hold their value indefinitely. What this means is that - while their competitive advantages may enable them to sustain and even grow profitability on a per-unit basis while also sustaining their market share, the pie is shrinking and appears set to do so indefinitely.

As a result, BTI must not only replace lost cigarette revenues with its new revenues, it must find a way to do so that is equally as profitable and equally as sticky if it's going to sustain its earnings and moat. Given MO's troubles in simply replacing lost revenues - much less doing so in a manner that is as equally profitable and moated as its core smokables business - I think the odds are stacked heavily against BTI in being able to pull this off.

Even the three bullish analysts who currently cover the stock seem to agree that BTI will be unable to sufficiently replace its declining core business revenue for the foreseeable future. Current consensus estimates have free cash flow declining by 10.5% in 2024 and declining at a 6% CAGR overall through 2027, as EBITDA will continue to creep higher at a pace roughly in line with long-term inflationary averages (2.9%), but free cash flow margins are expected plunge by 9% as the company will have to invest increasingly aggressively in lower margin products in an attempt to keep the revenue and EBITDA creeping higher.

Another reason - albeit a lesser one - to be concerned about BTI is that its strong BBB+ credit rating from S&P is at risk of getting downgraded as it currently has a negative outlook on it. This could further limit BTI's willingness to invest aggressively in trying to grow its business as it could instead be forced to try to strengthen its balance sheet in order to preserve its BBB+ credit rating.

This combination of a shrinking core business and a pressured credit rating will undoubtedly weigh heavily on BTI's ability to continue growing its dividend as analysts already are forecasting a pretty anemic 1.8% dividend per share growth rate in 2024 and it may slow even more in 2025 and beyond.

All in all, we simply do not think that the total return proposition here is attractive enough to warrant buying. At the same time, the dividend yield is quite high and appears safe for the foreseeable future, so we think that there likely isn't much further near-term downside in the stock price and the yield is high enough that a Sell rating is not warranted either. As a result, we rate BTI a Hold.

Investor Takeaway

While BTI's yield and valuation certainly look attractive and its core business certainly enjoys some formidable competitive advantages, the apparent terminal decline of its core business along with the regulatory challenges it is facing, keep us on the sidelines here.