Time To Lock In Yields

Jan. 17, 2024
Alpha Gen Capital
Summary

  • We likely see some semblance of a harder landing next year while inflation continues to fall - with rates falling faster.
  • The story of 2024 will be the end of the inflation story and the focus on cutting rates while growth slows dramatically.
  • Bonds look favorable compared to stocks, especially international stocks, as interest rates are set to come down.
  • Our top investing ideas are muni closed-end funds which trade at historic discounts and will slingshot as short-term rates continue to fall and distributions are raised.
Security

Daniel Grizelj

"For 2024, I'm going with Muni funds [CEFs]"

- Peter Tchir.

The combination of overbought financial assets and frothy valuations means that the future returns we discussed in the September letter are even more dour. The massive

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Pablo
Today, 5:12 PM
Since I can't seem to find good bonds I started buying........

I do think now is a time to buy some bonds, or even better some bond funds -which would have been terrible 2 years back or so. Not gonna ever be perfect timing though.

I have bought these:

AGGH
FBND
FCOR
HIGH
SPLB
HYI

This generally applies to retired types, moving some money out of 5.3% MM's in IRAs who want to hold these rates and not get all sweaty if rates bounce up, yet enjoy if rates go down. Not for the young bucks.

Still have too much in SGOV, VVR and MM's.
marcschare
Today, 4:53 PM
Good luck finding A rated individual bonds that will let you lock in 5% for longer than a year or two. Most of the corporate bonds being issued now seem to have call dates in 3-6 months. That's certainly true of agency bonds as well.
