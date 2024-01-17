Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Investors Are Missing The Big Picture

Jan. 17, 2024 5:34 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock14 Comments
Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's growth days are over as user numbers have plateaued and competition from payment apps and digital currencies is increasing.
  • The arrival and increased adoption of cryptocurrencies have also contributed to PayPal's user decline and X is set to launch in-app payments.
  • The decline in users has led to a plateau in financial performance, with stagnating gross profit and rising costs. The company's valuation is higher than its competition.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

I watched last year as a large number of analysts told investors to jump into PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). It was the bottom pickers’ darling of 2023 and when the majority starts to get behind an idea, it is a

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.32K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

e
easildur24
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (9)
Nothing from this article is new risk, it's already priced into the stock. Why are you recommending SELL when it's beaten down to this level? Are you expecting the stock to drop below 40 at 6 forward PE?
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (20.69K)
Agree, that PayPal having no moat and obviously having no defensible solutions with being squeezed from every angle, I could see PayPal continuing to lose market share and continuing to lose customers (in net) for years.

If they lose 10-50% of their customers in the next 2-10 years, their stock price could really crash from here, regardless of whether they can milk a few more bucks out of their remaining customers.
P
PetrInvestor
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (45)
New CEO knows exactly what to do, using huge amount of users data and AI to drive the profit. I've missed META drop because I trusted bearish people like you, you were absolutely wrong as well as in case of Bitcoin. PYPL is now another huge opportunity, it's my biggest position at the moment and I'll hold until strategy of new CEO will bring it's profit and I'm pretty sure he will deliver.
financeminister profile picture
financeminister
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (2.4K)
@PetrInvestor >>using huge amount of users data and AI to drive the profit.

What does this actually mean? How exactly are they going to use "data and AI" of a user to increase profit????
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (20.69K)
@PetrInvestor

I heard him in an interview today…and he seems to think AI is going to help them from being crushed. Sounds gimicky. And I highly doubt that’s the answer to a tidal wave of competitors.
P
PetrInvestor
Today, 6:40 PM
Comments (45)
@financeminister As far as I know, they are able to process huge amount of users data they have to predict users behavior and help small companies using paypal to increase their profit and make PayPal even more important for businesses, but we will see soon when they present their vision.
28 Liberty St profile picture
28 Liberty St
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (134)
PayPal CEO just stated “We’ll shock the world” on CNBC 🤷‍♂️
D
Deffer
Today, 6:33 PM
Comments (1)
@28 Liberty St yea if anyone saw that interview today on CNBC your not selling before the 25th to see what they have in store
dbcoin profile picture
dbcoin
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (945)
Venmo user (love it) and former PayPal user. Isn't some of the user numbers due to PayPal purging old accounts? I had an old account that got deleted, only used it a few times. Not sure if the user decline is due to anything more than that. I use Venmo probably 10X/month.

Re crypto's, Venmo is an easy way to buy, sell, and transfer actual cryptos. Fees are about the same that Coinbase charges.

The share price seems stagnant here but willing to sit on this a while and see how it plays out. The valuation is low and they are buying back 2% of the shares every year, that has to help the share price at some point.
b
benfam3
Today, 6:17 PM
Comments (878)
Let's see what happens on the 25th.
Alex Chriss will right this ship. This stock is so oversold and unloved right now.
The market has overreacted imo and there is little downside here and huge upside potential on any good news.
I'm all in and a believer that the worst is over for PYPL.
GLTA!
c
cobalt01
Today, 5:48 PM
Comments (519)
Assuming the new CEO cuts the fat from past years acquisitions, we see even larger FCF, PayPal is already putting 5 billion a year into buy backs which as I recall was something like 6% or more of the stock float? Quote me if wrong, but if this continues as well, we should see a good increase in EPS for the next few years.
SuEricGP profile picture
SuEricGP
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (6)
@cobalt01 this article doesn’t mention the fact that PayPal got rid of the fake accounts.
c
cobalt01
Today, 6:42 PM
Comments (519)
@SuEricGP we also know that existing accounts were averaging $51 in revenue per user a year or two ago and are now brining in average $58 per user, so existing users are seeing more engagement in the platform.

Nothing was discussed in the article of PayPal pushing out complete payment systems for merchants such as POS sales machines like Square offers, so there is a much more integrated system offered that will increase FCF.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.