Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) 26th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 17, 2024 4:41 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.07K Followers

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) 26th Annual Needham Growth Virtual Conference Call January 17, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Graves - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Creech - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Jim Ricchiuti

Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us again at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Today, we're going to have a discussion with the management of 3D Systems. We have with us today company CEO, Jeff Graves; Jeff Creech, the new CFO, who joined -- Jeff, formally, when did you...

Jeff Creech

A month ago yesterday, so I'm celebrating my anniversary here with you guys.

Jim Ricchiuti

All right. Well, nice to have you.

Jeff Creech

Thank you.

Jim Ricchiuti

And we also have the company's VP of Investor Relations. Mick, where are you? Here we go.

Okay. My name is Jim Ricchiuti, senior analyst in the equity research department in Needham covering advanced industrial technology companies. So, welcome, gentlemen. Got some ground to cover.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jim Ricchiuti

Jeff Graves, so it's been an eventful '23. Is that the way how you would characterize it?

Jeff Graves

It's going to be in '24, Jim.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. So, as you go back to '23, and we saw a couple of things. We saw a fair amount of industry uncertainty. And we also saw the signs of what people have looked for in this industry or felt that we need to see industry consolidation. You were, in part, looking to drive some of that. Didn't play out necessarily the way you thought. But, yeah, I'm just curious your overall view. And by the way, we're still -- and I think maybe this is the disconnect that investors have, Jeff, we still see market data suggesting this great market opportunity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.