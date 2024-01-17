Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC's Market Dominance Targeted By Intel By 2025

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TSMC is the dominant foundry in the world with a 58.8% market share, followed by Samsung with 13.5%.
  • Intel is emerging as a competitor in the foundry market, aiming to advance its process to the 2-nanometer range by 2024.
  • Battle lines are being drawn at 2nm technology as an opportunity for Intel and Samsung to narrow the gap with TSMC.
Drivers driving racing cars

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) reported Q4 earnings on January 18, with revenue reaching T$625.5 billion ($20.10 billion), surpassing the company's earlier prediction of $18.8-$19.6 billion. This exceeded the consensus revenue estimate of $19.76 billion. For the entire year of 2023, TSMC's revenue totaled NT$2.162 trillion, reflecting

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.34K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

p
phyllisquirk
Today, 6:55 PM
Comments (2.71K)
just look at those charts above!! says a lot. and....yes i am # 12 driving yellow car in lead-in photo. intc was recommended in barron's roundtable by, i believe, the rowe price participant. the cooler
R
Ron1634
Today, 5:52 PM
Comments (3.08K)
Optimistic.
I hope you are correct.
SemiWiki.com profile picture
SemiWiki.com
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (903)
Nice report. Does Samsung's 13.5% market share include internal Samsung products? If so, that is not a realistic number. If Intel does the same they would be the #2 foundry and the #1 IDM foundry.
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Today, 6:44 PM
Comments (5.34K)
@SemiWiki.com The DS segment of Samsung comprises Memory, System LSI, and Foundry. Last year we saw sluggishness in its System LSI business, which comprised of mobile phones, communications systems and computers. So this share separates out memory and LSI and includes just foundry.
G
Geo67
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (562)
lol
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.