Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) reported Q4 earnings on January 18, with revenue reaching T$625.5 billion ($20.10 billion), surpassing the company's earlier prediction of $18.8-$19.6 billion. This exceeded the consensus revenue estimate of $19.76 billion. For the entire year of 2023, TSMC's revenue totaled NT$2.162 trillion, reflecting a 4.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

These mediocre financials are surprising based on the fact that TSM is the largest manufacturer of AI processors and includes Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as its customers. In addition, Apple (AAPL) is TSMC’s largest customer. These three companies comprise the Top 3 TSMC customers making up 40% of the company’s revenues.

In this article I discuss these factors and the headwinds and tailwinds facing TSMC in 2024.

In addition, I discuss TSMC’s dominance in the foundry market and the impact from the emergence of Intel (INTC) as a competing foundry as it moves to process 2nm nodes using high-NA lithography equipment in 2025.

TSMC the Dominant Foundry

TSMC is the dominant foundry in the world, which held a 58.8% market share of a $129 billion industry in 2022, as shown in Chart 1. Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) is a distant second with a 13.5% share, along with United Microelectronics (UMC) and GlobalFoundries (GFS).

The Information Network

Chart 1

In Table 1, I segmented 2022 revenues by IC node for TSMC, UMC, and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., and Mainland China foundries SMIC (SMICY) and HHGrace (Hua Hong Semiconductor).

The point of this table is to show the dominance of TSMC at the <14nm nodes in 2022 at 52%, above Samsung's 40%.

Aside from these two foundries, the other companies make chips at the 16nm nodes and above.

The Information Network

As Intel’s Foundry ("IFS") has begun to ramp up, it is now important to include its share of the total pure-play foundry market, particularly in light of the company’s purchase of advanced EUV lithography systems from ASML (ASML).

In Table 2, I continue the above data to 2023, showing market share by quarter for 2023. In Q3 2023, IFS reported revenues of $311 million, up from $232 million. In comparison, TSMC reported revenue of $17.3 billion.

The Information Network

In the all important AI processor market for AI Training and Inference, dominated by Nvidia and AMD, TSMC makes the entire portfolio of the chips from these two companies, as shown in Table 3.

The Information Network

For Intel, it makes its own GPU processor chips including the Gaudi, Gaudi2, and Gaudi3.

But TSMC continues to make processors for Intel between 3-7nm nodes including the Habana ASIC and Mobileye DCU.

Node Transitions

TSMC, Samsung, and Intel continue to compete on their roadmaps:

TSMC has initiated preparations for the trial production of 2-nm products, catering to both Apple and Nvidia. In pursuit of advancing the 2-nm process, TSMC plans to deploy approximately 1,000 research and development (R&D) personnel to Fab 20, currently under construction in Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan.

Samsung Electronics commenced volume production of 3-nm chips utilizing a gate-all-around ("GAA") process in June 2022, setting a world-first and outpacing TSMC by six months. The unexpected advance by Samsung prompted TSMC executives to publicly disclose their intentions for a 2-nm process multiple times, igniting a competitive race in ultra-fine fabrication between the two semiconductor giants.

Intel has set an ambitious goal to advance its foundry process from the current 7-nanometer range to the 20A (2 nanometer) range in the H1 2024, followed by progress to the 18A (1.8 nanometer) range in H2 2024.

Investor Takeaway

TSMC and Samsung are leading the <7nm node production primarily because of the late start of Intel. By 2025 that will change, and Intel will be a strong competitor, according to Table 4. TSMC will still be the leading supplier, providing it is not involved with any geopolitical issues with Mainland China. TSMC is a strong buy in my opinion. It's the dominant foundry with a market share historically above 50%, and also dominates wafer capacity at the <7nm node.

The Information Network

TSMC currently holds a leading position and is this analysts' preferred choice to sustain its dominance. Yet, both Samsung and Intel see the shift towards 2-nanometer technology as an opportunity to narrow the gap with TSMC.

Intel is attempting to "play catch-up" and eventually "leap-frog" TSMC and Samsung in the small node space. Intel is set to unveil its complete post-18A roadmap in February, 2024.

Intel is actively engaged in high-volume EUV manufacturing, with the Intel 3 process manufacturing expected to be ready by the year-end. The production stepping of Granite Rapids has already been taped in, and 20A manufacturing readiness is anticipated in the first half of 2024. The 18A (1.8nm) node's first products are scheduled to enter fabrication in Q1 2024, with manufacturing readiness expected in the second half of 2024.

Beyond the 18A node, Intel intends to adopt "High-NA" EUV lithography systems for producing smaller chips, enabling the production of its equivalent of TSMC's 2nm chips in 2023. By comparison, TSMC has opted to implement the more expensive, more advanced High-NA systems in 2030.

Looking at Seeking Alpha's quant ratings, TSMC has a Quant rating of 3.44 and a Hold, similar to that of Intel with a 3.49 and a Hold (Samsung is not rated).

However, for a one-year period Intel has outperformed TSMC significantly, rising 56.29% versus 17.17%.

YCharts

Chart 2

As can be seen in the chart, in November Intel's shares grew strongly while TSMC's were flat based on its poor revenue performance in Q4 as stated at the introduction of this article where revenue increased just 4.5% for all of 2023.

As mentioned above, TSMC's three largest customers are Apple, Nvidia, and AMD. All three are key players in the PC space, which has been suffering from an unprecedented downturn, dropping 14.8% in 2023, the second year in a row of double-digit decline following a strong 2021 with sales buoyed by the Covid lockdowns.

Of course Intel was also impacted by the slump in PC sales. A recovery is underway, as QoQ growth has been positive. But Intel grew strongly during the year on its AI platform, and any company with an AI in its portfolio won the favor of investors.

During its third annual Intel Innovation event, Intel introduced a range of technologies aimed at expanding the presence of artificial intelligence and enhancing accessibility across various workloads. These advancements span from client and edge computing to network and cloud environments, showcasing Intel's commitment to making AI pervasive and inclusive across diverse computing scenarios.

