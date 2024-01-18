Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Time To Face The Harsh Reality (Downgrade)

Jan. 18, 2024 8:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple is set to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings, with investors likely focusing on the momentum of its holiday season sales and growth opportunities for 2024.
  • The legal battle with Masimo over the blood oxygen feature on Apple's smartwatches may not significantly impact the company's finances.
  • Weak spending in China and a potential lack of major economic stimulus could pose significant challenges for Apple in 2024.
  • Apple needs to promulgate its AI strategy clearly to the market in 2024 to suggest it's ready to get on the hype train and drive its valuation higher.
  • The $200 level has proven to be a significant stumbling block for AAPL. I argue why the current levels are no longer constructive to stay bullish.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro smart phone

Nodokthr

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slated to release its fiscal first quarter or FQ1'24 earnings report on February 1. Apple holders will have the opportunity to parse the success of its holiday season sales, as Apple took the crown of

31.5K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (10.08K)
author:

I think it's YOU that has to face the "HARSH REALITY" of the BofA UPGRADE this morning of AAPL to $220, and Taiwan Semi's STRONG GUIDANCE for "handsets...

You got suckered into believing bloomberg's BULLS--T "reports" in last days...

BWAHAHAHA
J
JasonMiles
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (470)
This is just one of those stocks where you hope you get in at a right price and then you just hold it.. trading an apple is not a great idea.. investing in it is the idea.. they have got over 1 billion loyal fan base that buys their services and it’s growing. Vision Pro is going to really change things and it may be expensive now, but it will come down in price with new products being built off of that.. if people can’t see that they’re not really paying attention… I’m proud to say that I got in at $17 a share and I’ve held it now for 17 years.. no matter if you think they are at the cutting edge of technology, they make the best products from the phone to the watch to the iPad to the Mac.. So I look at this as an investment, not as a trading stock.. this article is just one of the hundreds you can choose from that will be negative Apple
malinois000 profile picture
malinois000
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (226)
I've owned Apple for years and my basis is $51. I've read these type of articles so many times over the years and thank God I never listen... It's set to open higher this morning...some stocks you just don't sell. This is one you just buy and hold!
s
snc77
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (307)
Apple is never on the bleeding edge of new technology. It has always perfected and profited from better products. That is it’s M.O.
g
glworld
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (133)
If aapl is gonna be part of the AI revolution, hard to bet against it…i’m no expert but buying aapl on the dip has been my best strategy ever in the past 20 years

Idk about waiting for $165 to get back in, but bought a bunch more at $181

All the AI stocks are soaring…yet aapl is yet to arrive at the party…but at some point they will be a major player…

Criticized for not being among the first to adopt AI…aapl people seen this pattern before…not the first but boy does apple know how to catch up and improve things…

And with the biggest customer base ever, when they go AI they are gonna bring it to the masses like its no one’s business…

Does arriving late mean they were sleeping at the wheel or it just a matter of proceeding with caution and making sure all the parts fit their ecosystem?

Appreciate your article…but i’ve made more money ignoring this kind of advice than following it…and that’s the truth…
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (1.19K)
His track record on Apple is absolutely abominable. He’s been dead against the stock as it has doubled, called it a stock to avoid in 2024, and is now pretending to “downgrade” after writing article after article panning Apple for several years. In true Michael Blair tradition the stock is set to pop up today.
C
CURTX
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (16)
The Author must have jumped on the bandwagon, and wrote this article a few days ago….👎🏾👎🏾
S
Sam_12
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.87K)
I don't separately own it, but it shows up in at least two of the ETFs I own, so I own it whether I consciously intend to or not.
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (5.79K)
Bad timing! $AAPL set to run……
