Greystone Logistics, Inc. (GLGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCQB:GLGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Hopkins - Investor Relations

Warren Kruger - Chief Executive Officer

Curtis Crosier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Perala - Punch & Associates

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the Q2 Results Call. At this time all parties are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if you need anything.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brendan Hopkins. Please begin.

Brendan Hopkins

Thank you. And we have a brief safe harbor and then we'll get started. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone.

Warren Kruger

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you so much for joining the call. I want to just report I hope everyone's read our press release. I won't be repetitive. Our press release, I'm going to have Curtis Crosier, our new CFO will, kind of, review the numbers for us here in a minute.

But I just want to tell you about the general state of condition of our company. We are positioned very, very, very well right now. I -- we have -- there’s a couple of things that for me as a CEO are concerning and that's sales, sales, sales. And I’m -- two years ago we were all -- we were concerned about, oh my gosh, we don't

