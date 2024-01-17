Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The New Rate Regime: Income Without The Volatility

Jan. 17, 2024 5:45 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, USFR
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.22K Followers

Summary

  • The money and bond markets appear to be doubling down on their optimistic expectations for Fed rate cuts this year.
  • During the first half of January, UST yields, such as for the 2- and 10-Year notes, have witnessed increases of roughly 15–20 basis points (bps), only to come crashing back down again.
  • The main catalyst for downward movements is continued optimism the Fed will cut rates aggressively this year.
  • Even if the Fed cuts rates by 100 bps in 2024, UST FRN yields would more than likely still be well above the current fixed coupon Treasury yields.

stack of silver coins with the chart in Passive income financial concept and financial investment business stock growth. finance freedom concept.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

By Kevin Flanagan

The money and bond markets appear to be doubling down on their optimistic expectations for Fed rate cuts this year, despite the release of key economic data (jobs and CPI reports) that would normally be viewed as

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.22K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.