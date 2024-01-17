Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital World: Sell Before It's Too Late

Summary

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. surged above $20 following Donald Trump's win in the Republican Iowa Caucus.
  • The merger between Digital World and Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, has not yet closed, causing funding issues for TMTG.
  • Truth Social, the social media platform of TMTG, has not gained traction and faces competition from other platforms like Twitter/X.
  • Digital World stock has no business warranting a current post-deal close valuation of $2.5+ billion.
Donald Trump Holds Presidential Campaign Event In Indianola, Iowa

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

On the back of Donald Trump winning the Republican Iowa Caucus, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) has surged back above $20. The SPAC now trades at multi-year highs not seen since the SPAC craze ended years

Comments (9)

m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:22 PM
Comments (5.31K)
Nope. If Trump is victorious in NH next week, the stock will move higher! Longz DWAC! :-)
S
Smithn Wesson
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Selling the stock is one thing. Selling the stock short is something else.

The short borrow rate is very high. Additionally, options are very expensive.

I think I will have to pass on this one. As far as I can tell, there is no trade here.
C
Clinton CTX
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (138)
Alternative financing to go with their alternative facts.
Milkweed profile picture
Milkweed
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (6.33K)
The business is as sure a chapter 7 as you can get. I am dying to bet on zero with put options except for the possibility that the deal gets cancelled and the $11 floor kicks in. Does the cancellation of the Pipe affect the possibility of the deal closing? I'm praying it eliminates a possible cancellation so I can safely bet on zero.
Craig69 profile picture
Craig69
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
Comments (2.77K)
@Milkweed TDS,
61.98% SINCE PURCHASE,
WAKE UP AND CONSIDER .
DOSdeSantos profile picture
DOSdeSantos
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (39)
A strong Sell ??? NONSENSE.

Let me explain why:

The key takeaway should be that the PIPE deal is canceled , which was believed to be the reason for the SEC to not approve the merge.

Now that this reason is gone, we can expect the merge, rather sooner than later.

This latest breaking news seems to confirm the recent Trump Media CEO (Nunes) statement, and that they are still on track for Q1 / 2024.

When the merge indeed comes to fruition in Q1, the DWAC stock will be Off to the Races, meaning;

Stock will fly high 🚀
S
SeattleDave
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Comments (233)
@DOSdeSantos I’d love to hear your analysis of the future profitability of DWAC assuming the merger is completed.
Craig69 profile picture
Craig69
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Comments (2.77K)
@SeattleDave
Agreed, so we can buy more :-)
DOSdeSantos profile picture
DOSdeSantos
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Comments (39)
@SeattleDave don't over analyse.

Just read my above statement again. That should be enough.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

