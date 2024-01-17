Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Reasons You May Consider Selling Your Shares Of CrowdStrike

PropNotes
Summary

  • CrowdStrike's stock has been performing well, with a 160% gain in the past year and revenues crossing $3 billion.
  • However, there are red flags to consider, including slowing revenue growth and an extremely high valuation.
  • The stock is also overbought and showing signs of a potential trend reversal, suggesting investors should trim their stake or wait for a better entry point.
  • Overall, we rate CRWD a "Hold" and will continue to do so until things improve.
JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Look, we get it.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a lot of fans out there, us among them. The stock has been on fire over the last year or so, gaining more than 160% in a relatively short space of time, and the stock is now

Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Our goal is to supply you with the same ideas that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else. The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do. Follow us and turn on article notifications to get started with our market-beating research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

