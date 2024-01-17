Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVE Corporation (NVEC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 17, 2024 7:05 PM ETNVE Corporation (NVEC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.07K Followers

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Baker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Nelson - Accounting Manager and Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Prove - Individual Investor

Steven Lewis - Lewis Capital Management

Chris Makovsky - Private Investor

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NVE Corporation Conference Call on Third Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan Baker, President and CEO.

Daniel Baker

Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023. This call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay will be available through our website nve.com.

I'm Dan Baker and as always I'm joined by Accounting Manager and Principal Financial Officer, Daniel Nelson. After my opening comments, Daniel will present our financial results. I'll cover customers, products, and marketing. Then we'll open the call to questions.

We issued our press release with financial results and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in the past hour following the close of market. Links to the press release and 10-Q are available through the SEC's website, our website, and on X formerly known as Twitter.

Comments we may make that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, such factors as uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, and risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenue as well as the risks factors listed from time to time in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NVEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVEC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.