Permian Resources: Solid Performance, Stretched Valuation, Time To Take Profits

Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Permian Resources has seen strong performance and generated solid free cash flow, but shares are now fully valued in the current energy price environment.
  • The company completed a $4.5 billion acquisition of Earthstone Energy, increasing its production and reserve life, though it does modestly increase its natural gas exposure.
  • Major shareholders have sold shares publicly, indicating a view on the low likelihood of near-term M&A, with a potentially narrowing window for further consolidation.

Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver

Shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising 40% as it has quickly built up scale, helping it to reduce costs and generate solid free cash flow. While it has core acreage in the

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

