Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 17, 2024 8:08 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.07K Followers

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 17, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rich Kinder - Executive Chairman

Kim Dang - CEO

Tom Martin - President

David Michels - VP and CFO

Dax Sanders - President, Products Pipelines

Sital Mody - President, Natural Gas Pipelines

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Zack Van Everen - TPH & Company

Harry Mateer - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today's conference. [Operator Instructions] I would like to inform all parties that today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rich Kinder, Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan. Thank you. You may begin.

Rich Kinder

Thank you, Sheila. Before we begin, as usual, I'd like to remind you that KMI's earnings release today and this call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures set forth at the end of our earnings release, as well as review our latest filings with the SEC, for important material assumptions, expectations, and risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements.

As we look at our financial outlook for 2024, we are projecting

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.