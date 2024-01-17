Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mobileye: Putting The Brakes On A Leader In An Attractive Sector

Jan. 17, 2024 9:25 PM ETMobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Stock
Rafa F. Oliver profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver
47 Followers

Summary

  • Mobileye is positioned as a potential winner and current leader in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems industry.
  • The company has lowered its revenue guidance for 2024, projecting a 9% YoY decrease, which contrasts with the 23% increase expected by the market.
  • The current valuation at $30 remains relatively high compared to its intrinsic value, and I recommend selling the stock.

Intel"s Autonomous Driving Company Mobileye Begins Trading On Nasdaq

Michael M. Santiago

Overview

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY), a leader in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry, recently announced lower guidance for 1Q2024, sparking discussions within the industry. ADAS, a complex sector, sees competition from various players, including Tier 1 manufacturers, semiconductor companies, pure EV car manufacturers, and software companies. This

This article was written by

Rafa F. Oliver profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver
47 Followers
15 year of experience investing in tech sector, small cap

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MBLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.