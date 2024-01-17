Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AptarGroup: Exceptional Quality, But Priced For Perfection

Jan. 17, 2024 10:02 PM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Stock
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
481 Followers

Summary

  • AptarGroup specializes in providing packaging solutions in various highly stable markets, including pharma, beauty and food & beverage.
  • Aptar has experienced the most significant increase in FCF/Share, is less leveraged and has higher margins and ROIC than competitors.
  • Although this exhibits the quality of Aptar, valuation ratios are significantly higher than those of its peers, so I think it is best to wait for a better valuation.
  • Around $100 USD per share would be my ideal entry point.

Person hands searching medicine in box

vm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the stable yet 'boring' packaging sector, numerous winners can be found, and this is no coincidence when we analyze the positive characteristics of the industry.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) stands out among these

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
481 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ATR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.