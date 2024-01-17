vm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the stable yet 'boring' packaging sector, numerous winners can be found, and this is no coincidence when we analyze the positive characteristics of the industry.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) stands out among these winners, consistently outperforming the S&P500 by a significant margin in recent decades. In this article, we will delve into the packaging sector, analyze the business model, and explain why, despite the company demonstrating superior quality, drivers of growth, and improved margins, the current valuation appears to be discounting the expectation that the company will perform flawlessly in the coming years. Consequently, there is a considerable risk that any slight deviation from market expectation could lead to an unsatisfactory investment outcome. Therefore, a 'hold' seems to be the best option at present.

Business Overview

AptarGroup specializes in providing packaging solutions in various highly stable markets, including pharmaceuticals, beauty & personal care, and food & beverage. The company is known for its expertise in designing and manufacturing dispensing systems, closures, and packaging solutions that enhance product functionality, convenience, safety, improve the user experience, and meet regulatory requirements. Therefore, a bit of the trust factor comes into play rather than price when a client opts for one packaging supplier or another. Considering that Aptar has more than 5,000 clients, among which Pepsi, Unilever, Novo Nordisk, and L'Oreal stand out, we have a company with an important reputation within the sector.

For the clients of these companies, the service ends up being a fundamental result because they can leverage the specialized knowledge of the packaging companies and focus on their core competencies in industries as competitive as food or beauty. There is also the fact that outsourcing packaging to specialized companies can often be more cost-effective than setting up an in-house packaging manufacturing unit.

A few years ago, 58% of the company's revenue came from the Beauty segment, previously known as Beauty + Home. However, this has become increasingly diversified to the point that it now represents only 43%. In this segment, the company manufactures the packaging required for products such as spray and lotion pumps, closures, among others used in beauty product packaging. This is a large sector with tailwinds, as customers in the beauty industry tend to be resistant to crises, as mentioned in the article I wrote about Ulta Beauty.

The segment that has been gaining relevance in the sales mix is Pharma, and the company has been striving to grow this segment due to the sector's overall growth. This growth is attributed to the aging of the population, higher life expectancies, and factors such as an increase in allergies. The company is exposed to this through its sale of pumps for nasal allergy treatments, for example. Adding to this, the company owns a large number of intellectual property (IP) rights for its products in this segment. Consequently, the company enjoys sustainable and resilient sales, particularly in a somewhat more niche sector. This is notable, as the majority of companies dedicated to packaging usually focus on the food, beauty, or home industries.

Packaging During Crisis

The resilient nature of packaging businesses was evident during the 2008-2009 Great Recession, as highlighted by a study from the global investment bank Harris Williams. The study analyzed the revenue performance and EBITDA margins of 18 companies in the packaging sector. The findings indicated that, compared to the S&P 500, the packaging industry experienced a modest decline in overall revenue.

Both the packaging sector and the S&P 500 saw revenue declines for four consecutive quarters. However, packaging revenue decreased by only 9%, while the S&P 500's revenues dropped by approximately 16%. Additionally, as the markets rebounded, packaging revenue growth rates returned to pre-recession levels within three quarters after reaching the bottom. In contrast, the S&P 500 took seven quarters to achieve the same recovery. Not only did the packaging sector experience a lesser decline, but it also regained its usual growth pace more rapidly.

In the specific case of AptarGroup, its revenue fell by 11% during the worst of the crisis, and by the following year, it had already recovered all of this lost income. During this period, the EBIT margin went from 11.3% to 10.8% only. So, although we cannot consider it immune to macroeconomic crises, we could say that it performed better than the average.

Key Ratios and Competitors

In the last decade, the company's revenue has grown only 3% annually, but this is partly due to the fact that in 2014-2015, the Euro suffered greatly in relation to the dollar. At that time, Europe represented 56% of Aptar's revenue and caused a 12% decrease in net sales due to the currency exchange, acting as a detractor from the 1% growth that year. Taking 2015 as a comparable basis for the last twelve months, revenue would have grown by 5%, which is not rapid growth, but it is quite predictable. Even during the 2020 crisis, they grew by 2.4%.

In this same period, the EBITDA margin went from 17.6% to 19.3%, and I would not be surprised if it continued to increase because this increase was due to the higher contribution of the Pharma segment in the revenue mix, which has EBITDA margins between 33-35%, compared to the 11-13% of the Beauty segment.

This growth has been financed by a mix of 66% cash from operations, 24% debt, and 10% issuance of shares. This is unusual among packaging companies, as they typically rely heavily on debt due to the predictability and stability of their businesses. However, this practice often results in high leverage ratios.

We will delve into this in more detail later, but the average Net Debt/EBITDA of these companies is 3.4x, while Aptar has a ratio of only 1.7x.

36% of the issued capital has been used to reinvest in the business through capital expenditures (CapEx). In fact, in recent years, the company has allocated close to 10% of its revenue for these investments. On page 7 of the Investor Presentation, we can see how since 2018, the company has invested in the remodeling or expansion of 8 production sites, mostly in the Pharma segment. Additionally, by 2024, there are plans for another 3 sites to increase production capacity.

Another 23% has been allocated to acquisitions, especially to fuel growth in the Pharma segment. This strategy capitalizes on the fragmented nature of the market, which often consists of small regional competitors. These acquisitions enable Aptar to leverage its facilities to compete within specific geographic areas. Despite this significant investment in growth, the company has dedicated 20% of its capital to remunerate shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Over the last decade, it increased the dividend per share by 5% and still has room for further increases, considering the Payout Ratio is at 37%.

To put these figures in context, we can observe the key ratios of 8 other reputable companies in the packaging sector. When reviewing the averages of these 9, including Aptar, it becomes evident that the company stands out among those that have experienced the most significant increase in Free Cash Flow per share in the last five years. Aptar is also less leveraged, boasts higher EBITDA margins, and possesses the ability to further enhance them, thanks to the lucrative Pharma segment. Additionally, its Return on Invested Capital is somewhat higher than the average.

Due to all these factors that indicate its quality, it appears reasonable that the company is currently priced considerably higher than the rest of its competitors. Below, we will examine whether this valuation is reasonable, but, at the very least, we can understand the reasons behind it.

Valuation

Management has shared its growth expectations for the coming years. Specifically, they anticipate growth to be between 4-7%, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to reach around 12-23%. Therefore, I will project the growth of each sector, drawing some guidance from these projections while adopting a slightly more conservative approach in certain aspects.

I project that the Pharma segment can achieve a compounded annual growth rate of 7% over the next five years, with EBITDA margins of 33%, aligning with the lower end of management's expectations. Conversely, I anticipate the Beauty segment to grow at 3% annually in my projection, reaching margins of 14%, once again aligned with the lower range of the guidance. A similar scenario is anticipated for the new Closures segment.

Author's Representation

This would result in a total annual growth of 5%, reaching an EBITDA margin of 23%, consistent with management's expectations and the company's historical performance in previous years. If we apply an exit multiple of 12x EV/EBITDA to this scenario, the expected return from buying at the current price would be an unattractive 8.6%, plus the 1.3% dividend. Essentially, I believe the market is pricing in the perfection of performance. If we apply the high end of the guidance for growth and margins for each segment, the return would be around 15%, which would be compelling.

Author's Representation

Moreover, we face the challenge that the current EV/EBITDA Ratio is at historical highs by far. As mentioned previously in the comparison with its competitors, there appear to be higher quality indicators and drivers of margin improvement and future growth. However, at the current price, it seems to me that the margin of error is minimal, presenting a potential risk when investing.

Final Thoughts

In the extensive study of the packaging sector, AptarGroup stands out as one of the few companies operating in a somewhat more niche segment, particularly in packaging for pharmaceutical products. When we consider the notably superior growth and EBITDA margins compared to other equally stable segments like food, beverages, or beauty, it becomes evident that AptarGroup is establishing itself in a highly lucrative market and building a significant reputation.

These aspects are expected to manifest in future margin expansion and higher overall quality. However, despite these positive indicators, I believe that the current valuation in the market is already factoring in these potential advantages. Consequently, any minor issues could potentially impact the stock price significantly, a typical scenario when a company is priced for perfection. Given these considerations, I currently view the company as a 'hold'. However, if the price were to reach around $100 USD, where according to the valuation model shown above we could expect a 13% annual return plus the dividend of 1.3%, I would be inclined to upgrade it to a 'buy' recommendation.