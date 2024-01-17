Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix Still Looks Overvalued With New Video Game Growth Strategy

Jan. 17, 2024 10:12 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock1 Comment
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
259 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix is expanding into the gaming industry to diversify its portfolio and unlock more growth opportunities.
  • The company's financials are strong, but its slowing growth rates and high valuation raise concerns.
  • There are significant risks in competing in the AAA games market and limitations to growth in certain regions.
  • Primarily based on the potential overvaluation of the company at this time, my analyst rating for the stock is a Hold.

Members Of SAG-AFTRA And WGA Go On Strike At Netflix, Sunset Gower And Paramount Studios

Mario Tama

I believe Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is an exceptional stock to own, but there is a significant valuation risk that must be considered, and ample evidence that the growth of the firm is plateauing. I think the present valuation supposes increased

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
259 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on a 10+ year investment horizon. I look for underpriced stocks with strong growth metrics supported by real operational advantages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
Comments (5.65K)
How much penetration do they really need? They have millions of users already. If you’re already a subscriber then why wouldn’t you play the games? Especially if the game is based on one of your favorite Netflix originals.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.