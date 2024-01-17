Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Europe: Big Changes Coming, Good Time To Diversify One's Portfolio

Jan. 17, 2024 10:19 PM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL1 Comment
Herve van Caloen profile picture
Herve van Caloen
679 Followers

Summary

  • Europe managed to avoid an energy crisis despite the Ukraine war, with inflation under control and interest rates peaking.
  • The European Central Bank is expected to lead interest rate cuts, followed by the Bank of England and Scandinavian central banks.
  • European politics experiencing a wave of conservatism, with traditional parties facing pressure from new or rejuvenated conservative parties.
European flag in Frankfurt, Germany.

European flag in Frankfurt, Germany.

littleclie

The energy crisis everyone was expecting in Europe at the outbreak of the Ukraine war did not materialize. The Old Continent managed to muddle through. Inflation is under control and interest rates seem to have peaked.

In the year ahead, we

This article was written by

Herve van Caloen profile picture
Herve van Caloen
679 Followers
Herve van Caloen, portfolio manager of the international mutual fund Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX), is an investor with more than 30 years of experience. In his long career, he has managed international equity portfolios for Scudder, Mitchell Hutchins, Provident Capital Management. He also publishes The Caloen International Report that focuses on international investment topics.The Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX) invests primarily in overseas companies that offer long term returns. The focus is on transformative companies, corporations that offer steady growth and trade at a reasonable price (so-called GARP stocks) and turnaround situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gottlieb Hufeland profile picture
Gottlieb Hufeland
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Comments (64)
Any recommendations between FEZ and VGK?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.