Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Why I Still Like The Bank But Not The Valuation (Rating Downgrade)

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America had a slightly mute FY23 due to one-off special items and a challenging macroeconomic environment, but still grew its customer base and maintained a solid balance sheet.
  • Speculation of rate cuts by the FED in early 2024 improved investor sentiment, leading to an almost 30% increase in share price since late October 2023.
  • While the bank has a strong economic moat and performed well in its core business segments, the increase in nonperforming assets and charge-offs is concerning.
  • The current macro environment creates uncertainty with regard to the intrinsic value of shares. Current prices could suggest between a 28% undervaluation and a fair valuation.
  • Hold rating issued.
Bank Of American Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis - Q4 FY23 Update

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is one of the largest banks in the United States with a huge raft of products and services targeted at both consumer and corporate clients.

The bank had a difficult

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.25K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by HaavistoBuffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Comments (1.4K)
Bank of America just reported great results. Will remain a low p/e, dividend paying and very profitable. Shares are down. Doesn't matter. Will hold for much higher share price
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.