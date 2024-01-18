traffic_analyzer

In investing, big yields usually do but don't always translate into big problems. Whether that's due to deteriorating fundamentals, an unsustainable payout ratio, or an unreasonable debt load, a massive yield implies that the market thinks the dividend is built on shaky ground.

Thus, the reason why I think the following adage can be useful to dividend investors: If it seems too good to be true, it usually is. With that in mind, though, I do believe there are exceptions to this rule.

One example in my opinion is British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI). Please allow me to examine the company's fundamentals and valuation to elaborate on why I am initiating a strong buy rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

British American Tobacco's 9.4% dividend yield is exceptionally high versus even the 4% yield of the 10-year U.S. treasury. Yet, all indications point to this payout being relatively safe for a high-yielder.

British American Tobacco's 65% EPS payout ratio is well below the 85% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the tobacco industry. Astute readers may worry that the company could be a melting ice cube. That is, the payout ratio may be low now, but diminishing earnings could pressure the payout in the future. At this time, earnings look to remain on a growth trajectory, albeit a slowing one. This alleviates such a concern in my opinion, but must be monitored moving forward. The company's 34% debt-to-capital ratio also clocks in at approximately half of the 60% that rating agencies like to see for the industry.

That is at least partially why British American Tobacco's debt is rated BBB+ on a negative outlook from S&P. This implies the risk of the company going to zero over the next 30 years is somewhere between 5% and 7.5%.

Thus, the probability of British American Tobacco cutting its dividend in the next average recession is just 0.5% - - the lowest allowed value for the Dividend Kings' master list. In a severe recession, the chance of a dividend decrease grows to 2% - - higher than the 1% minimum value, but not substantially so.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

British American Tobacco's current valuation appears to be amply pricing in risks currently. Using historical dividend yield and P/E ratio as a proxy, shares could be worth $47 each. Granted, somewhat lower growth prospects relative to the past could render this fair value estimate somewhat optimistic.

However, the following inputs into the dividend discount model also demonstrate British American Tobacco to be worth $40 a share: A $2.81 annualized dividend per share, a 10% discount rate, and a 3% annual long-term dividend growth rate.

Averaging out these two fair values, British American Tobacco could be worth $44 a share. Compared to the current $30 share price (as of January 16, 2024), that would suggest shares are 31% undervalued.

If British American Tobacco can meet the growth consensus and hold a stable valuation, here are the annual total returns that it could generate in the next 10 years:

9.4% yield + 3.3% FactSet Research annual growth consensus = 12.7% annual total return potential or a 231% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 8.6% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 128% 10-year cumulative total return

A reversion to my blended $44 fair value estimate could chip in another 3.9% to the annual total return potential. That could boost the 10-year cumulative total return prospects to a blistering 364%.

British American Tobacco Remains Fine Fundamentally

In the case of British American Tobacco, it's not a secret that the market has been nervous regarding the present positioning of its business. The recent $31.5 billion write-down of the company's U.S. cigarette brands (e.g., Camel, Pall Mall, etc.) added fuel to this fire of concerns. Given that the U.S. made up around 46% of British American Tobacco's total revenue in 2022, this isn't an unreasonable concern.

Additionally, the company's new categories revenue comprised about 12.3% or £1.7 billion of its total revenue through the first half of 2023 (page 1 of 58 of British American Tobacco's H1 2023 Press Release). For context, that's approximately a third of Philip Morris International's (PM) non-combustible revenue mix.

Amid these concerns, British American Tobacco has plenty of variables that look set to work in its favor. The company intends to bring new category revenue up to 50% of its revenue base by 2035, which is about 10 years behind PMI's 2025 target for context.

This objective doesn't seem to be blind ambition with little hope of ever achieving it on the part of British American Tobacco, either. This argument can be validated by recent growth in the new categories business.

For one, Vuse's value share in vapor expanded by 100 basis points to 36.8% in key markets to close out 2023. This was driven by a 500 basis point expansion in value share to 46% in the U.S.

Secondly, Velo's market share was 8.5% in key markets as of the end of 2023. This doesn't seem impressive at a glance, but it was up 110 basis points over the year-ago period, representing meaningful growth.

As British American Tobacco expands Vuse Go beyond its current 59 markets and rolls out Velo to additional markets, new categories revenue should become an increasingly larger part of the business mix. That's especially true when considering that just 10% of the world's one billion smokers are currently using new category products. For a shot at new categories contributing to 50% of 2035 revenue, British American Tobacco's market share would need to grow by nearly 4-fold in the next 11 years. That's hardly an unreasonable path forward for the company's capabilities from my perspective (details in previous three paragraphs sourced from British American Tobacco's December 2023 Press Release).

British American Tobacco's leverage also appears to be firmly under control. The company anticipates that its net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio will be 2.7 in 2023 when it reports final results for the year next month. This is within striking distance of British American Tobacco's goal to reach leverage at the middle of its 2x to 3x target. That's why Moody's awards a Baa2 rating on a positive outlook and Fitch awards a BBB rating on a positive outlook.

Risks To Consider

British American Tobacco is a high-quality tobacco company that I believe can transition in the years to come. However, it still has risks.

One of the major risks is the potential for combustible volumes to accelerate beyond what British American Tobacco can pass onto consumers via price hikes. If this situation were to unfold before the company can get its new categories business to be its predominant business mix, that could be enough to break the investment thesis.

Another risk to the company is that its new categories business fails to build up the momentum that is anticipated by 2035. If this business doesn't reach critical mass at all for British American Tobacco, that could also shatter the thesis.

Summary: A Strong Buy But Weight Accordingly

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Part of my DNA as an investor is contrarian in nature, which is why I do like British American Tobacco despite its risk profile. However, I am nearing a full weighting in the company and the industry overall (~2% of my dividend income individually and the industry is ~7% of my total dividend income). So, I don't intend to aggressively add to my position here. But if I weren't nearing a full weighting, British American Tobacco would be around the top of my buy list.

No matter how great of a bargain a particular stock may be, I hold fast to Dividend Kings' mantra of quality first, valuation second, and good risk management always. That's why I likely won't be pounding the table with British American Tobacco, in spite of my strong buy rating currently.