Joe Raedle

Background

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), the storied company which operates a plethora of ubiquitous brands across multiple segments of the consumer staples market, is set to report earnings next week. While the stock may not be the most exciting thing out there (it has a 0.44 5-year monthly Beta against the wider market), it is nonetheless a stalwart of many dividend-seeking portfolios.

The low beta, however, is not to say that the stock doesn't come close to keeping pace--indeed it does.

PG vs SPY (total return, 5yr) (Koyfin)

Over the last five years on a total return basis (which includes dividends), P&G has delivered an 84% return to shareholders, while the broader S&P 500 (SPY) has seen a 97% increase.

On a shorter timeframe, however, things don't look so rosy--over a 1-year timeframe the stock has returned 1.6%, while SPY has appreciated by 20%. This underperformance is, we think, largely attributable to consumers putting on the brakes in the face of inflation and looming concerns of a broader economic slowdown.

In years past, this sort of environment would favor defensive stocks like Procter & Gamble, but today it seems that investors are concerned that consumers might simply trade down to lower cost options. In this article, we'll dive into what we will be looking for when Procter & Gamble announces their earnings on January 23rd.

Let's dive in!

Procter & Gamble Expectations And Valuation

First, a quick overview. P&G divides its business into five segments (here listed in order of sales, largest to smallest): Fabric & Home Care; Baby, Feminine, & Family Care; Beauty; Health Care; and Grooming.

P&G Business Units (Company Filings)

True to its nature as a consumer staples business, revenues have steadily grown over the last 10 years after hitting a trough in 2016-2017.

Koyfin

Capping this revenue growth was a stellar report from the company's first quarter (ending September 30th), which saw the company beat average GAAP earnings per-share estimates by $0.10.

For the second quarter (historically the second-strongest reporting period behind Q1), analysts expect the company to post $1.70 earnings per share on a GAAP basis, up from $1.59 in the prior year. This analyst expectation of strong EPS growth is backed by management. CEO Jon Moeller was quoted in the company's Q1 press release, saying that the company was "on track to deliver towards the higher end of our fiscal year guidance ranges for organic sales and core EPS growth."

Expectations are, in other words, positive. Wall Street and management both echo the sentiment that the company will continue to perform in a positive manner.

It would not seem, however, that the market is buying the story. We say this because historic relationships between Procter & Gamble's stock price and its expected results have broken down.

P&G price vs. forward revenue estimates (Koyfin)

Over the last five years P&G's stock price has largely traded above trend for projected sales, but that relationship broke down in mid-2022 as forward estimates faltered in the face of consumers grappling with rapidly rising interest rates (note: this relationship has also broken down for GAAP EPS expectations as well).

What we've noted from the chart above is that, after stalling out in 2022, revenue estimates have once again began their trek up and to the right, while the stock price has largely ranged.

We think this idea of a price-to-value disconnect is supported by the fact that P&G's forward valuations are trading (modestly) below their averages for the same five-year period.

P&G Forward PE and EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

What We Think

There are a handful of tailwinds that we think could propel the stock forward in the near-term. First, the company expects to maintain its robust share-buyback program, with management guiding for $5-6 billion in repurchases for FY2024 (in the last 10 years the company has bought back 13% of shares outstanding).

Second, management has consistently over-delivered on its guidance, reflecting a conservative nature well-suited for the consumer staples industry.

P&G Results vs. Estimates (revenues, 10-year) (Koyfin)

After the aforementioned trough in the late 2010s, the company has strung together an impressive set of beats in both its top-line and non-GAAP EPS (not pictured) prints.

Lastly, with interest rates expected to moderate in 2024 and inflation rates return to (slightly) more normalized levels, consumers will likely begin to get a bit of breathing room which is generally a net positive for stocks like Procter & Gamble.

To recap: analysts expect $21.6 billion in sales and $1.70 in GAAP EPS. We think that these targets may be slightly negative for the reasons described above, and could create a situation for a modest re-rating of the stock price.

The Bottom Line

At a time where it seems that the worst fears of a recession are likely behind us, Procter & Gamble's stock is in an interesting position: as a defensive stock it gets little attention from the wider, non-dividend seeking market. As such, it is perhaps not surprising that expectations for both sales and earnings have revved back up while the stock price has not caught up. We think it likely that P&G management will continue to build on their track record of performance and top expectations in FY2024, which should prompt the stock to move higher in response.

Risks to our thesis include a recession which could cause consumers to trade down in their purchases of staples, as well as any deterioration of management's outlook and guidance.