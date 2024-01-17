Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GAM: A Robust Way To Extract Equity Dividends In A Low VIX Environment

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • Most equity closed-end funds (CEFs) tracking the S&P 500 have underperformed due to options utilization in extracting dividends.
  • General American Investors (GAM), an equity CEF that does not use covered calls, has been able to fully match the index in the past year.
  • GAM's reliable and transparent performance, along with its low VIX level, make it an attractive alternative to other equity CEFs.
  • The fund however only pays an annual dividend, and sports a low dividend yield of 6.2% (when compared to the equity CEF space).

The best interest rate. Sale discount. Tax preferences for green programs and green technologies. Mortgages and loans. Favorable discounts and special tempting offers. Improve your credit score.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

General American Investors (GAM) is an equity CEF. We have covered this name before here, when we assigned it a 'Hold' rating based on its intrinsic characteristics. We are revisiting this name based on a

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.16K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GAM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.