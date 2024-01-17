Monty Rakusen

Back in July, I placed a "Sell" rating on the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) run by portfolio manager Cathie Wood, saying it looked like a gambling person's type of portfolio. I reiterated the rating in October. The ETF is up 8% since my initial write-up, in line with the S&P 500 over the same period.

When looking at ETFs and closed-end funds, I like to take a look at their top holdings, as those stocks will ultimately drive the performance of the fund. Let's catch up on ARKK's top positions.

Coinbase Global (COIN) - 8.74% Weighting

The controversial COIN is now ARKK's top holding, after previously being in the #2 spot. The stock of the cryptocurrency exchange had a huge year in 2023 but is down about -23% already in 2024.

The big news in the cryptocurrency world is the approval and introduction of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this month. On the positive front, COIN will become the custodian for many of these ETFs, boosting its custodial fee revenue.

However, the ETFs, many of which have low fees attached to them (at least on an introductory basis), will be an easier way to invest in and trade Bitcoin. Trading Bitcoin ETFs can be done with no commissions at many online brokers, while COIN's transaction fees range from 0.5-4.5% per trade. This could certainly hurt COIN's transaction revenue and could force the company to cut fees at some point.

As such, I'm not particularly bullish on COIN, and think it should be a volatile stock.

Tesla (TSLA) - 7.99% Weighting

TSLA has a number of exciting opportunities in front of it including its new gigacasting manufacturing, full-self driving platform, supercharging network, a new supercomputer, its Megapack battery and storage system, and the introduction of the cybertruck. While I've been more neutral on the stock in the past, I recently have warmed up to the name in a recent article and placed a "Buy" on the stock.

While there are risks surrounding the company and its controversial CEO, the pace of innovation at the company has been strong. Trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 23x the 2025 consensus of $29.5 billion, I think TSLA has some solid upside from here.

My full write-up on TSLA from earlier this month can be found here.

Zoom Video (ZM) - 7.39% Weighting

ZM is the value pick in ARKK's portfolio, trading at an EV/S multiple of 3x FY25 (ending January) revenue estimates of $4.66 billion. With $6.5 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, cash makes up nearly a third of its market cap. The company is also a cash machine, on pace to generate $1.7 billion in operating cash this year.

ZM saw a lot of pull forward demand during the pandemic, which resulted in slower growth of about 3.5% in constant currency last quarter. Large enterprise revenue continues to grow nicely, up 7.5% in the quarter, although smaller customers remain an issue.

ZM faces a number of renewals in Q1, so there is some upcoming risk given the number of layoffs seen at larger companies. However, the valuation remains attractive given its cash flow-generating abilities.

My last write-up on ZM was at the end of October.

Roku (ROKU) - 7.33% Weighting

ROKU's stock had a strong 2023 as the company leaped past some easy forecasts that it established ahead of the year. Meanwhile, it started to see its platform revenue growth re-accelerate despite seeing lower ARPU and a slowdown in the Media & Entertainment sector. As the ad market recovers, ROKU should see better results.

That said, it will be difficult for the company to use the same playbook this year of kitchen sinking guidance and then beat it. At the same time, with the ROKU having about a 50% share of U.S. broadband households, saturation could become an issue.

I continue to think ROKU is overvalued, trading at 15x 2027 EBITDA estimates of $704.4 million. That's 2027, so that's a few years out and the company would need to execute to reach those. However, when taking into account $400 million in stock comp, it would be a 35x multiple.

For more on ROKU, see my most recent write-up on the name.

UiPath (PATH) - 6.52% Weighting

Back in November, I chose PATH as my selection in Seeking Alpha's Top 2024 Long/Short Pick investment competition. The stock zoomed up a quick 40% after my write-up but has since given about half its gains.

The AI-powered automation platform has seen its growth accelerating, while it has become more efficient with its sales and marketing. The company does a great job of expanding within its existing customer base, but I think recent partnerships with SAP and T-Systems should help drive new customer growth as well.

Trading at an EV/S multiple of 6x the FY26 (ending January) sales consensus of $1.79 billion, with nearly 20% projected growth, I think the stock has room to move higher from here and command a higher valuation. I have a $31.50 target on the stock.

For my latest thoughts on PATH, my most recent article can be found here.

Other Investments

ARKK also has several other holdings I've written about in the past, including #6 holding Block (SQ), which I upgraded to "Buy" in September; Twilio (TWLO), found here; and Roblox (RBLX), which I recently downgraded to "Sell."

2023 Performance and ETF Outflows

ARKK had a strong performance in 2023, with the ETF generating a 67.6% return. However, it's been a difficult start to 2024, with the ETF already down about -11% two weeks into the new year.

Despite its strong 2023 performance, investors were still a bit leery of Wood and her momentum fund, with ARKK having outflows of nearly $900 million in 2023. Large outflow in a fund isn't easy to deal with as a manager, as it puts pressure on them to sell when they don't necessarily want to sell. Luckily for ARKK, its outflows came during a period of strong performance, which makes dealing with outflows easier. If outflows continue in 2024 and the ETF is underperforming, however, this could be a more difficult situation to deal with.

Conclusion

ARKK is a high-beta, momentum-driven ETF that places big concentrated bets on technology and innovation stocks. In general, the fund is most concerned about growth, with near-term valuation metrics often taking a back seat. As such, you'll often find stocks with high EV/EBITDA or high EV/Revenue multiples among its top holdings. Manager Cathie Wood tries to project growth many years out, betting that fund's picks' growth will outpace projections, which will help power the ETF stocks higher over time.

Given the focus on growth over value, the ETF is best suited for risk-tolerant investors who can stomach a lot of volatility. The ETF tends to make big moves, as evidenced by its recent history. For example, in 2020 the ETF rose over 150%, only to see its value fall nearly -67% in 2022.

The ETF generally trades pretty close to its NAV and currently is within a penny. Its biggest discount last year was only -0.11%, while its biggest premium was 0.10%.

At this time, the fund's holdings are a mixed bag in my view, with a few names I really like, and a couple I don't. However, I've become more bullish on a number of its top holdings recently, including TSLA and PATH. As such, I'm going to raise my rating from "Sell" to "Hold" given this more bullish outlook on these top holdings.