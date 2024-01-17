Goldman's New Durability Message Cuts Two Ways

Michael M. Santiago

By Breakingviews

Instead of emphasizing change, David Solomon is now touting consistency. The Goldman Sachs (GS) chief executive laid out a new way of thinking about revenue on Tuesday, alongside the Wall Street investment bank’s $1.9 billion in earnings for the fourth quarter. It’s a reasonable approach, but one where arch-rival Morgan Stanley (MS) is doing even better.

When Solomon moved into the corner office five years ago, he set out to make Goldman’s earnings more predictable. Banking everyday customers, not just the rich, was a big part of the strategy. It flopped, and the aftereffects are reflected in the $1.7 billion loss recorded in 2023 by the unit that houses the consumer bank. As an antidote, Goldman argues that much of its top line, or 43% of $46 billion, is already fairly predictable.

Goldman’s definition of “more durable,” as it describes such revenue, is somewhat generous. It covers fees and private banking, but also “financing” that counts lending money to flighty hedge funds. Even so, Solomon’s new focus persuasively notes that Goldman may be less volatile than investors give it credit for. Even at their 10-year worst, the more cyclical parts of revenue amounted to $14.1 billion.

Durability cuts both ways, however. The measure puts Morgan Stanley in a brighter light. It simultaneously reported fourth-quarter earnings, the last for Chief Executive James Gorman before Ted Pick took over for him on Jan. 1. The bank discloses things differently than its historically biggest competitor, but adds together wealth and investment fees, interest income, and an estimate of its equities financing revenue based on the first nine months of the year, and roughly 60% of revenue qualifies as durable. It’s one reason why Morgan Stanley trades at 14 times forward earnings, according to LSEG data, compared to Goldman’s 11 times; the gap is twice as large as it was at the end of 2018.

At least Goldman is catching up. Its more durable bits grew by about 8% last year from 2022. And besides, durability isn’t everything. When animal spirits are high, Goldman generally flourishes. Noting that when market conditions are good, it will outgun peers, and when they’re bad, it may do worse isn’t a message that all shareholders would embrace. As the ill-fated retail banking initiative made clear, however, catering to everyone isn’t Goldman’s strong suit.

