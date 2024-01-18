Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A REIT Vs. A Dividend Aristocrat: One Is A Good Buy, The Other A Goodbye

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Easterly Government Properties is a high-yield REIT with a stable revenue stream backed by long-term leases with the U.S. Government.
  • DEA's dividend growth rate is low and there are concerns about its sustainability, making it a sell.
  • Air Products and Chemicals is a global producer of industrial gases with a strong history of dividend growth and positive financial performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young man in suit shows hands.

Bakonyi Szabolcs/iStock via Getty Images

REITs and Dividend Aristocrats are often the focus of investors' interest. This is particularly true when a company offers a high-yield or a well-respected stock trades near a 52-week low.

With a yield approaching 8%, and

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.81K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DEA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APD
--
DEA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.