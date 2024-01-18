Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerging Markets - Brazil Ends The Year On A High Note

VanEck
  • Emerging markets equities saw positive performance in 4Q 2023, driven by valuation re-rating and currency strength.
  • Taiwan Region, India and South Korea boosted benchmark returns, while China underperformed.
  • Brazil remains the Strategy’s largest country overweight (14.1% for Strategy, 5.5% for Benchmark average weight over the quarter).

Emerging markets equities saw positive performance in 4Q 2023, driven by valuation re-rating and currency strength.

Monthly emerging markets equity insights from David Semple, Portfolio Manager and Ola El-Shawarby, Deputy Portfolio Manager, featuring their unique views on emerging markets.

