Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heritage Insurance: An Unjustified Premium

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
290 Followers

Summary

  • Heritage Insurance provides property and casualty insurance for residential properties primarily on the East Coast.
  • HRTG's financial results have been rocky, with the share price dropping below $2 in 2022 and now standing above $6 per share.
  • I believe it must underwrite at a consistent profit and improve its balance sheet before this current premium is deserved.

Man in office showing an insurance policy and pointing with a pen where the policyholder must to sign. Insurance agent man presentation and consulting insurance terms detail to customer and waiting for his signing.

Wasan Tita

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) provides property and casualty insurance for residential properties in the Southeast. Dichotomy Capital wrote one of Seeking Alpha's more prominent articles on it in 2016. They observed:

Headed by Bruce Lucas, the company pounced on an

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
290 Followers
My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas and improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution and may write sell pieces more often than buys until I feel I know the company well enough.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Timothy Stabosz profile picture
Timothy Stabosz
Today, 1:39 AM
Comments (4.29K)
Very weak analysis that completely misses the dramatic turnaround story here. First of all, what is the point of quoting an SA article, pretty extensively, from nearly 8 years ago? Bizarre, and unfathomable. Secondly, the author pretty arbitrarily takes the position that, because the stock is up from $2 a year ago, to $6 now, that it has “overdone” it.

But really, the worst of his “work” is that there is no awareness or insights into how Florida made it a “lawyers’ holiday,” that nearly destroyed the whole industry, a few years back, and that that has now (largely) been fixed. Finally, he seems to have absolutely no insights whatsoever, and has done no work to analyze, how STRONG pricing has become, and how tight the market has become, with the other players that have fled the market. Consequently, the company has a very real chance of generating $1.50 in EPS, in a fair scenario, this year. (Did he not look to see that, based on analyst forward earnings estimates, this is the cheapest stock in the industry?? Unacceptable!)

finviz.com/...

I could make this response 3 times longer, I’m sure, but it’s really not worth my time or effort…and I almost loathe myself for even taking the time I did…when I could be sleeping right now.

There is, in 100% fairness, nothing of value I could find in this presentation. And I’d truly love to know what motivated the author to even BOTHER writing, because I don’t see any basis for putting forth ANY opinion, let alone having any true sense of conviction.

His concluding statement that “…it's a pretty easy sell. Investors can put their money into a profitable insurer in the meantime…” is so facile as to be offensive. Why? Because this is, as we sit here, going to be the profitable P&C insurer out there, this year, on an earnings yield (flip side of PE) basis. And what about the insiders that bought into the offering…at $7.35?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRTG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.