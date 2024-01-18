Ignatiev

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a semiconductor equipment company focused on Ion Implant equipment. We analyzed the company as it has had a superb growth track record with an average growth of over 20% in the past 5 years and 19.3% in the past 10 years. We delved into Axcelis' commitment to the Ion Implant market, assessing market outlook and growth drivers. Additionally, we examined the company's competitive advantage in Ion Implant technology. Lastly, we analyzed Axcelis' geographic expansion, noting its robust growth in the US and European regions amid heightened restrictions in China.

Specialized in the Ion Implant Market

Axcelis Revenue ($ mln) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Average Ion implantation systems and services 183 283 249 391 422 326 457 646 898 Growth % (YoY) 11.7% 54.3% -11.9% 57.1% 7.8% -22.7% 40.1% 41.3% 39.1% 24.1% Other systems and services 20 19 18 20 21 17 18 17 22 Growth % (YoY) -37.0% -5.2% -4.1% 7.8% 6.8% -18.7% 5.0% -4.8% 29.2% -2.3% Total 203 301 267 411 443 343 475 662 920 1,086 Growth % (YoY) 3.8% 48.5% -11.4% 53.8% 7.8% -22.5% 38.4% 39.6% 38.9% 18.1% 21.9% Click to enlarge

Based on the company’s revenue breakdown, the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from Ion Implant systems which accounted for 98% of revenues in 2022 with a 10-year average growth rate of 24.1%. In Q3 2023 TTM, the company’s total revenue growth is 18% which is lower compared to its strong 2022 performance but fairly in line with its past average (21.9%).

Ion implantation is a crucial step in semiconductor manufacturing, involving the controlled introduction of dopant atoms like phosphorus or boron into silicon. Post-implantation, heat treatment activates dopants, shaping the desired electronic characteristics essential for components like transistors and diodes. Ion implantation is applicable to the manufacturing of different types of logic, memory, and analog chips. Thus, the demand for ion implant equipment benefits from the increasing demand for semiconductors spurred by various growth drivers such as AI, Cloud Computing, 5G, IoT, EV and ADAS.

Market Segment Market Size ($ mln) Breakdown Forecast CAGR Ion Implant 1,880 1.7% 8% Lithography 38,900 36.2% 8.20% Etch 14,687 13.7% 4.22% Process Control and Metrology 8,278 7.7% 7.90% Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) 5,400 5.0% 5.30% Chemical Vapor Deposition 16,060 14.9% 5.95% Semiconductor Packaging Equipment 6,120 5.7% 2.00% Others 16,274 15.1% - Total Semicon Equipment 107,600 100.0% 7.70% Click to enlarge

We compiled the breakdown of the semicon equipment market based on the segment type above. As seen, the total semicon equipment market was valued at $107.6 bln in 2022 with a forecast CAGR of 7.7%. Among the segment types, Lithography is the largest market segment accounting for 36.2% of the market and has the fastest CAGR of 8.2% as lithography equipment are critical for scaling advanced chip nodes. Following this, in terms of growth, Ion Implant equipment comes in at second place with a forecast CAGR of 8%. However, the market segment is very small as it only represents 1.7% of the total semicon equipment market.

Outlook

Overall, we believe the company's focus on the Ion Implant semicon equipment is positive as it has a higher growth forecast compared to the overall market as it represents a key process in manufacturing a broad range of semiconductors from analog to logic to memory chips. However, it is only a minor portion of the semiconductor equipment market accounting for just 1.7% of the total equipment market, which reflects the company’s low market share (0.9%) of the overall equipment market, thus we believe highlights the company’s limited growth opportunities within the wider semicon market as it primarily focuses on the Ion Implant segment as it is 98% of its total revenues.

Product Breadth Competitive Advantage in the Ion Implant Market

For this point, we identify whether the company has a competitive advantage in the Ion Implant market. Firstly, we examined its market positioning and compared its product breadth with competitors.

Based on data from The Information Network, we estimated the market share between Applied Materials and Axcelis in the Ion Implant market. For Applied Materials (AMAT), we estimated its growth based on its Semiconductor Systems segment’s past revenue growth rate. As seen above, Axcelis’ market share has been increasing compared to Applied Materials.

As mentioned above, ion implant is a common technique used in the fabrication of various semiconductor devices. Based on the company’s TAM breakdown from its investor presentation, the largest segment is DAO-related including power devices and image sensors. Mature technologies represent a total of 66% of the market including power devices, image sensors and general mature. This is followed by memory including DRAM and NAND (22% total) and advanced logic at 12%.

Furthermore, as seen below, Axcelis has experienced growth in its portion of total shipments for Mature Foundry Logic in recent years. This trend is also in line with the Ion Implant TAM segment breakdown, with Mature Logic accounting for the largest share. On the other hand, the share of shipment of Memory has been declining significantly, witnessing a 24% decline from its 2017 share of shipment by 2022.

Based on the chart above, Axcelis has experienced growth in its portion of total shipments for Mature Foundry Logic in recent years. This trend is also in line with the Ion Implant TAM segment breakdown, with Mature Logic accounting for the largest share. On the other hand, the share of shipment of Memory is declining significantly, witnessing a 24% decline from its 2017 share of shipment by 2022.

Product Breadth Comparison Axcelis Applied Materials Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMY) High Current (Mature DAO & Advanced Logic) 5 1 2 High Energy (Mature DAO) 3 1 2 Medium Current (Memory) 1 2 1 All-in-one 1 Total 9 4 6 Click to enlarge

The table above summarizes the product breadth overview among the global ion implant leaders. As seen, Axcelis currently leads with the highest number of products, and more than half of its products fall under the High Current category, followed by the High Energy category. Given that these products mostly cater to Mature DAO manufacturers, which have the largest share of Ion Implant TAM, Axcelis demonstrates a competitive advantage over its competitors by having a higher product breadth, Applied Materials and Sumitomo.

Outlook

Overall, we believe the company’s competitive advantage within the Ion Implant market stems from its product breadth advantage compared to key competitor Applied Materials as well as Sumitomo. Specifically, the company has the broadest portfolio of Ion Implant equipment across High Current and High Energy categories which we believe could benefit the company as the majority of its TAM (66%) is attributed to mature process technologies within DAO. Thus, we expect the company to be able to capture a larger market share in Ion Implant equipment due to its wider exposure in the larger High Energy category.

High Growth in US and Europe Mitigate Rising China Uncertainty

Axcelis Geographical Revenue ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average North America 55 36 51 49 144 180 82 Growth % (YoY) -8.4% -33.9% 40.3% -4.1% 195.0% 24.9% 35.6% Asia Pacific 326 251 385 516 674 776 461 Growth % (YoY) 10.0% -23.0% 53.5% 34.0% 30.5% 15.2% 20.0% Europe 62 56 39 98 103 138 78 Growth % (YoY) 13.5% -9.5% -30.8% 153.3% 5.1% 34.5% 27.7% Total Revenue 442.6 343.0 474.6 662.4 920.0 1,094 621 Growth % (YoY) 7.8% -22.5% 38.4% 39.6% 38.9% 18.9% 20.2% Click to enlarge

The chart above shows the revenue breakdown by geographic region for Axcelis. From 2013-2016, North America was a major contributor of Axcelis’ products and revenues, accounting for 72% of its revenue. However, after 2017, its share of revenue dropped significantly to 15%, while Asia Pacific gained a share of revenue from 19% up to 72% and has continued to be a major contributor since then. This sudden decline was due to a change in the method of revenue recognition. Previously, it was recorded “based on the physical location of the operation recording the sale or the asset”. However, from 2017 onwards, Axcelis’s revenue by geographic region is determined “based on the physical location of the operation recording the sale or the asset”. Despite the difference, the share of revenue from the Europe region remains stable, averaging 12% in the past ten years.

As seen in the excerpt from the company’s annual report, since 2020, the US government introduced restrictions for US semicon equipment companies selling to China which has impacted the company’s business with customers such as SMIC (significant customer >10% of revenue) and YMTC. The company highlighted the high risk of China amid the imposed regulatory restrictions on its sales to China.

Notwithstanding, the company highlighted its increasing traction in the US and Europe.

I think China is still always going to be a growing area for us. But I think we’ve benefited also from other areas coming online. So like Doug said, power is definitely a global phenomenon. And we saw a good progress in Europe and U.S. and we’ve also seen it in other regions around the world. So I’d say that we continue to see strength in China. We will continue to find that as a very good opportunity for us given our focus on mature markets, but we are also seeing a lot of strength globally, particularly in power. - Russell Low, President and Chief Executive Officer

Share of Total Shipments by Geographic Region 2020 2021 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Asia Pacific 92% 75% 69% 63% 70% 54% China 54% 54% 41% 45% 56% 35% Korea 28% 19% 20% 14% 10% 12% Taiwan 8% 2% 6% 4% 2% 4% Japan 2% 2% 2% 3% Rest of the world 9% 7% 18% 8% 8% US and Europe 8% 16% 24% 19% 22% 38% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Click to enlarge

According to the table above, Axcelis’ share of total shipments to the Asia Pacific region, specifically to China and Korea, has been gradually decreasing over the past few years, while the share of shipments to the US and Europe has been increasing from 8% to 38%.

This has been due to the company expanding its customers outside of China in the US, Europe and Japan, with deals secured with companies such as Texas Instruments (TXN) (DAO market leader) and Wolfspeed (4th Largest SiC Power Device player) (WOLF). Based on eight product shipment announcements in 2023, we identified three shipments to customers in Europe and three to customers in the US, including Wolfspeed. However, only one announcement mentioned a new customer in China, further supporting the company’s increasing focus in the US and European markets amid strict restrictions on sales to China.

Outlook

Overall, we believe the company’s growth outlook could continue to be supported despite increasing China restrictions on the company as it has been expanding internationally in key regions such as the US and Europe. While Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of its revenues (71%), its recent equipment shipment trends indicate rising exposure in the US and Europe to 38% in its latest quarter, the highest in the past 3 years. Moreover, we believe its outlook in the US and Europe is supported by new customer agreements announced over the past year such as with TI and Wolfspeed, with the majority of new customer agreements from these respective regions. Going forward, as the share of revenue of the higher growth US and Europe regions for the company increases, we expect the company’s revenue growth to rebound following the slowdown in growth in 2023, while management’s revenue target of $1.3 bln by FY2025 likely to be achievable.

Risk: Emerging Chinese Competition

In June 2023, a subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group ('CETC') completed the full manufacturing process for ion implanters. Even though this breakthrough will enhance domestic chip production and strengthen China’s IC manufacturing industry, it poses a potential challenge to Axcelis and other ion implanters as well. The emergence of new competitors in China could lead to a loss of customers for Axcelis, such as one of its major customers SMIC, potentially impacting its revenue.

Verdict

All in all, we believe the company's niche focus on Ion Implant semiconductor equipment (98% of revenues) is positive despite the relatively small market size, representing 1.7% of the total semicon equipment market. We believe the company’s competitive advantage in the Ion Implant market is in its broad product portfolio, particularly across High Current and High Energy categories, covering 66% of TAM in mature process technologies within DAO. We expect the company’s edge here to continue supporting potential upside in its market share. Furthermore, despite increasing China restrictions, we remain optimistic about the company's growth outlook, supported by international expansion in the US and Europe. While Asia Pacific contributes 71% of revenues, recent trends show an increased presence in the US and Europe, reaching 38% in the latest quarter, the highest in three years. This is as the company secured various new customer agreements with key companies such as TI and Wolfspeed. Therefore, as the company’s share of revenue from higher growth regions (US and Europe) increases, we believe its growth could rebound following the slowdown in 2023 and attain management’s target of $1.5 bln in revenue by 2025.

Analyst consensus price target for the company stands at $163.80 which is an upside of 37% (likely due to the company’s stock price having fallen by 35% in the past 6 months). However, its forward EV/EBITDA of 10.77x is 25.3% lower than its 5-year average ratio of 13.51x, on which we based our price target of $149.90 on, rating the company as a Buy.