Justin Sullivan

As a stock that relies heavily on its dividend to appease investors, it's no big surprise that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been an extreme laggard over the past year. The printer and PC maker's stock is about flat in the trailing twelve months versus double-digit gains in the S&P 500 and even healthier gains for the tech sector as a whole.

But underneath this, some glimmer of hope exists. As the interest-rate outlook declines for 2024, HP Inc. will theoretically have less "competition" from a yield perspective. On top of this, the company's latest quarterly results are showcasing a more moderate decline in the printing business, alongside market share gains in the PC market.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bearish opinion on HP Inc. in September, when the stock was trading at similar ~$29 levels. With the latest fundamentals that rolled through HP's Q4 earnings release as well as its recent dividend increase (more on that in the next section), I'm more sanguine on the company's prospects and am now rating HP at neutral. I now see a relatively balanced bull and bear case for HP going forward.

As a refresher for investors who are newer to this stock, the core risks I see for HPQ are:

Printing, which is HP's cash cow, is in a secular decline with few upside tailwinds. The pandemic accelerated a trend that is unlikely to reverse: we are printing fewer and fewer things. As meetings move to virtual formats and we become accustomed to sharing screens instead of reading printouts, HP's most stable source of profits faces long-term secular risk.

The pandemic accelerated a trend that is unlikely to reverse: we are printing fewer and fewer things. As meetings move to virtual formats and we become accustomed to sharing screens instead of reading printouts, HP's most stable source of profits faces long-term secular risk. The PC market is stalling as well. Not only does HP face so many competitors in the personal computing space but also both consumers and enterprises are holding onto devices for longer. People are buying up but with the intention of drawing out replacement cycles as well.

On the bright side: HP continues to mint profits and cash flow, and it's quite cheap. Consensus is calling for a $3.45 pro forma EPS this year in FY24 (smack in the middle of the company's guidance range of $3.25-3.65); against which the stock is trading at a 8.4x P/E ratio.

Previously, I had thought HP was a value trap - but if decline rates are moderating and operating margins are holding and if the company feels confident to boost its dividend, then there's more reason to be hopeful. I still don't think this is a clear long call, but it's worth putting this stock back on your watch list and buying on any dips (or investing a small position now).

Dividend boost

Alongside its Q4 earnings print, HP's board approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.2756 per share. This represents $1.1024 on an annualized basis, which works out to a 3.8% yield at today's share prices.

That's still lower than risk-free returns on short-term U.S. treasuries - but arguably at an ~8x forward P/E ratio, investors still have hope of an upward multiples re-rating on top of the dividend.

We note as well that because HP cut back severely on its share-repurchase program (the company spent $4.3 billion on share repurchases in FY22), its cash flow is now quite sufficient to cover its dividend. Its spending on dividends in FY23 amounted to "just" $1.04 billion; a 5% y/y increase on this translates to $1.09 billion.

HP shareholder returns summary (HP Q4 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, the company has guided to $3.1-3.6 billion of free cash flow in FY24 pointing to ~6% growth at the midpoint versus FY23 FCF of $3.1 billion.

HP surely can't afford the total shareholder returns program it enjoyed in FY22 including its massive buybacks - but its dividend seems quite safe to sustain even more than a 5% increase.

We note as well that the ~$2 billion in FCF above shareholder returns in FY23 translated to a meaningful net debt reduction, both sequentially and y/y, to $6.4 billion in net debt - which is great news when interest rates are much higher on a y/y basis.

HP net debt trends (HP Q4 earnings deck)

Acceleration in EMEA and Asia; market share growth in PCs

Unfortunately, with HP in the current landscape, the best we can hope for is "more moderate declines" rather than a return to growth - but at least we got that.

Zooming out at the total company macro view first, we can see that revenue trends have improved in Q4 (HP's October quarter) particularly in Asia and EMEA, with the latter returning to essentially flat constant-currency growth rates.

HP revenue trends by region (HP Q4 earnings deck)

Secondly, PC revenue declined -8% y/y - which improved three points versus a -11% y/y decline in Q3.

HP PC results (HP Q4 earnings deck)

Underneath this, the company noted that unit sales are flat y/y (with the revenue downside driven by more competitive pricing, especially in the commercial segment), and that the company also gained market share.

The company, in particular, is noting strong demand for its new HP Spectre Fold, a new high-end laptop launched in September (starting at $4,999 entry-level price), which adds the feature of being able to convert seamlessly into a slim 17-inch tablet.

We note as well that the PC segment saw 250bps of y/y operating margin improvement to 6.7% despite revenue headwinds, which the company attributed to lower cost structure and logistics expenditures.

Meanwhile, on the printing side of the house, revenue declined -3% y/y - but again, this is four points better than a -7% y/y decline in Q3.

HP printing results (HP Q4 earnings deck)

But, in spite of printing declines, the company still managed 140bps y/y of operating margin expansion to 9.0%, while operating profit dollars grew 11% y/y to $1.25 billion.

HP Q4 company results (HP Q4 earnings deck)

Though printing still provides over half (57%) of the company's pro forma operating profit excluding unallocated overhead, PCs are catching up. If HP can continue to find success with high-priced consumer devices to lift its PC margin profile, the long-term risk of printing decline may be less onerous.

Key takeaways

To me, there are a number of reasons to be more optimistic about HP going forward, including early signs of PC sales strength (especially in the consumer space), less-worrying declines in print, and higher operating margins across the board - leading to greater dividend coverage. At the very least, this stock deserves to be added back to your watch list.