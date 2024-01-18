tarasov_vl

It's been a large-cap only world for many years now, as small-caps and mid-caps languished on a relative basis. At some point this will change, but when is anybody's guess. Investing in mid-cap stocks can be an excellent opportunity for investors seeking a balance between the high growth potential of small-cap companies and the relative stability of large-cap companies. Mid-cap stocks are typically defined as companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies often operate in industries experiencing or poised for significant growth, providing a fertile ground for share price appreciation. They also tend to be more established and financially robust than smaller companies, which helps mitigate risk. Moreover, mid-caps are frequently overlooked by institutional investors and less covered by analysts, which can result in undervaluation compared to their true market potential.

For those looking for that mean reversion where mid-caps outperform, the Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is a fund that you might want to consider. SCHM is a passively managed ETF that aims to provide broad exposure to the mid-cap sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund was launched on January 13, 2011, by Charles Schwab. As of now, the fund has amassed over $10 billion in assets, making it one of the larger ETFs in the mid-cap blend segment.

The fund's strategy is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Mid-Cap Total Stock Market Index. This index includes the mid-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index that is available to investors in the marketplace. The index components are weighted according to their full market capitalization.

Top Holdings of SCHM

As an ETF, SCHM provides diversified exposure, reducing the risks associated with single-stock investments. The fund's holdings are transparent and disclosed daily. SCHM's portfolio includes 500 stocks and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The weights of these holdings are evenly distributed, with no holding making up more than 0.56% currently.

schwabassetmanagement.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

SCHM's largest allocation is to the Industrials sector, which accounts for about 20% of the portfolio. The Financials and Information Technology sectors round out the top three, with significant allocations as well.

schwabassetmanagement.com

Comparison with Peer ETFs

When considering an investment in SCHM, it's helpful to compare it with similar ETFs in the market. Two notable peers are the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH). VO and IJH track a similar index to SCHM, and both have substantial assets under management. It's worth noting that SCHM has underperformed both largely due to index construction differences.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in SCHM

Like any investment, buying into SCHM comes with its advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Diversification: SCHM offers broad exposure to the mid-cap sector of the U.S. equity market. Low Costs: SCHM has an annual operating expense ratio of 0.04%, making it one of the most cost-effective options in the market. Potential for Higher Returns: Mid-cap companies often offer higher growth potential than their large-cap counterparts.

Cons:

Market Volatility: Mid-cap stocks can be more susceptible to market volatility, leading to potential sharp swings in the ETF's value. Business Risks: Mid-cap companies can be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies.

Conclusion

Investing in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF can be a strategic decision for those seeking exposure to the mid-cap sector of the U.S. equity market. While the ETF offers diversification and low operating costs, potential investors must also be mindful of the inherent market volatility and business risks associated with mid-cap stocks. If bullish on equities but bearish on large caps, it's one to consider.