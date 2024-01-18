Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Short Interest Takes Off In Airline Stocks

Jan. 18, 2024
Summary

  • Short interest in Spirit Airlines has recently spiked after a judge blocked the company's proposed merger with JetBlue Airways.
  • The decision to block the merger has led to increased skepticism that Alaska Air Group Inc.'s proposed $1.9B merger with Hawaiian Holdings Inc. will be approved.
  • Airline stocks have remained under pressure despite the recovery seen across the industry following the pandemic.

As the $3.8B merger between Jet Blue and Spirit Airlines is blocked, short interest grows

Short interest in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has recently spiked after a judge blocked the company's proposed merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

The news

