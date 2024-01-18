Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coursera: Great Improvement But Valuation Highly Stretched

Jan. 18, 2024 2:51 AM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR) Stock
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
598 Followers

Summary

  • Coursera's operating cash flow has seen strong growth, leading to an increase in free cash flow.
  • The company has seen faster revenue growth associated with declining profit margin, highlight the cost associated with it.
  • Its retained earnings have been declining, despite a stable net income.
  • Valuation wise, its current stock price is almost double of where our bullish estimates are. It's hard to obtain, even with the most ambitious assumption of expansion.
Student or man use computer for elearning, education online, Internet Technology webinar, Online courses, Online seminar, meeting, research, study, and knowledge database. study lessons on Internet,

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) pulled in positive free cash flow for the first time in 2023, due to not only the strong revenue but also net income growth. Although its liquidity and cash position have strengthened, its profit margin has taken a

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
598 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.