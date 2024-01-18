Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jiayin Group: High Dividends Meet Fintech Innovation

Jan. 18, 2024 3:49 AM ETJiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Stock
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jiayin Group is a leading AI-driven fintech platform in China, transitioning from P2P lending to institutional loan facilitation.
  • The company's business model focuses on AI and fintech for enhanced risk control, utilizing big data analytics and proprietary risk assessment models.
  • JFIN has experienced skyrocketing growth through partnerships with institutional investors and is expanding its international operations, particularly in Nigeria and Indonesia.
  • Jiayin Group declared a high 11.5% dividend yield for 2023 with bi-annual payouts, totaling $0.80 per share, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Fintech, Financial Technology Concept

GOCMEN

Investment Thesis

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is one of the earliest fintech platforms in China. It has survived several waves of industry reshuffling and consolidation and has been reborn as one of Asia's leading AI-driven fintech platforms.

In the

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.57K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: The author of this article has received compensation for researching and analyzing the mentioned stock. The views expressed herein are solely the author's opinions and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance before making any investment decisions. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing in financial markets carries inherent risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JFIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JFIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JFIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.